When financial trouble hits, it comes on fast. Keeping an eye on warning signs can help American consumers stay solvent.

Financial trouble can really come on fast - especially if some minor missteps and sloppy personal finance practices are compounded by a major event like job loss, a reduction in income, or a large-scale economic downturn.

After your crucial living expenses are paid, the basic financial goals of most people should be to build wealth and accumulate savings. But when trouble strikes, people are instead often stuck trying to desperately get out of debt. By keeping a watchful eye on your finances, you can avoid or at least mitigate money troubles more easily.

Image from American Consumer Credit Counseling

Here are five warning signs that you may be falling off track:

  1. Paying your bills after the payment due date. Making late payments is costly and might suggest you have too many bills to keep track of, or simply don’t have enough cash flow to cover them at the right time.
  2. Missing your credit card or loan payments altogether. If you are struggling to make payments of any kind, it’s a sign that you are living beyond your means. Getting out of debt on your own will be challenging or impossible if you cannot move forward with payments.
  3. Relying on overtime to cover your debt related expenses. Overtime is great when you are able to save the extra income or use it towards getting out of debt. It’s not a good idea to rely on inconsistent income to cover fixed expenses.
  4. Borrowing from family members to make your monthly debt payments. Money and family don’t typically mix well. It’s great to get help if you have a good plan to pay it back, and the money isn’t for your fixed expenses every month. However, this may only be a short term solution to a lasting financial issue.
  5. Skipping one credit card bill to pay another. Another warning sign of financial trouble is using one credit card to pay another. You are just robbing Peter to pay Paul. Nothing is getting fixed this way and you end up with more credit card debt.

How to Get Out of Debt and Financial Trouble

If you are struggling to pay bills or ignoring them altogether, you are in some kind of financial trouble. Here are a few options you can choose from to help you get out of debt:

ACCC is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit (est. 1991) that helps people regain control of their finances and plan for a debt-free future. Our content is based on thousands of experiences over more than 30 years providing service to American consumers.

