Another Storm System to Bring Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Threats to Southern California

A new storm system will hit Southern California this week, bringing heavy rainfall and hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service warns of potential flooding in several counties, gusty winds, and deep snowfall in higher elevations.

Expected Rainfall Totals

The rain is expected to begin on Thursday night and continue through Saturday, with Los Angeles and Ventura counties receiving light to moderate rainfall. These areas are expected to receive between 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain. In Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, with expected rainfall totals of 2-4 inches. In Northwest San Luis Obispo County, 5-10 inches are forecasted.

Snowfall in Higher Elevations

Higher elevations are also expected to see snowfall this weekend above 10,000 feet. According to NWS, there is significant avalanche danger at about 5,000 feet due to the compacted and heavy snow from incoming rain.

Potential Flooding

Significant snowmelt is expected below 5,000 feet as the storm will be much warmer than storms hitting SoCal earlier this month. This snowmelt could increase avalanche threats where deep snow exists. Flooding is also expected throughout the Southland, with a Flood Watch in effect for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Driving Safety Tips

The rainfall is expected to create slick roads and hazardous driving conditions. Residents are advised to stay home if possible and seek shelter if necessary. If driving is essential, it is important to travel safely and not cross flooded roads.

Further Storms on the Horizon

The NWS warns that this new storm system is not the last, with more storms heading toward Southern California. Despite the high snow levels, the snow could become compacted and heavy due to incoming rain. The following days are expected to bring drier weather, but another strong storm is possible starting on Tuesday.

Conclusion

Southern California residents must stay informed and prepared for potential flooding and hazardous driving conditions in the coming days. Residents can avoid potential risks and stay protected during this storm season by visiting safely and seeking shelter when necessary.