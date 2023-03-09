Man's six-pack abs tattoo goes viral: the ultimate summer hack

Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash

Are you looking for a unique way to get ready for summer? Well, a man from Manchester may have just found it. He recently got a six-pack abs tattoo on his belly to ensure he always looks summer-ready without ever hitting the gym or going on a diet.

The Tattoo Artist's Story

Dean Gunther, the Manchester-based tattoo artist who inked the man's stomach, said he was excited to take on this unusual request. He had seen someone do it before, but the previous tattoo, with basic black outlines, was not very realistic. Gunther decided to take up the challenge and do it differently.

The Process

To avoid a sketchy look, Gunther first mapped out the fake abs with blue ink. He then drew the bodybuilding blueprint on the man's belly, a process that took two days to complete.

The Reasoning

According to Gunther, the man had always wanted a six-pack but wasn't too keen on going to the gym or sticking to a diet. He figured that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he could always look summer-ready while still enjoying beer and good food.

Public Reaction

The tattoo has received mixed reactions from the public. While some found it hilarious, others called it the "dumbest tattoo ever." One user asked if it was a joke, while another said there was no way it could be real. However, others found the tattoo an intelligent way of "working smarter, not harder," and even joked that if the man ever gains real abs, it would be "Abs inception."

Final Thoughts

Whether you find it hilarious or ridiculous, there's no denying that this six-pack abs tattoo has gotten people talking. It's a unique way of getting ready for summer and might inspire others to get creative with their summer bodies. What do you think about this tattoo? Let us know in the comments below!