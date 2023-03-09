Powerball Jackpot Winner Buys $25.5 Million Mansion in Hollywood Hills

Photo by berlyn photography

Edwin Castro, winning the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, has made headlines again. This time, it's because he's reportedly used some of his winnings to purchase a luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

According to property records cited by Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, Castro purchased the mansion for a staggering $25.5 million on March 1, 2023. It's the most expensive sale in Hollywood Hills this year and one of the area's most expensive homes ever sold.

The mansion was built in 2022 by developer Roman James, and it features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a footprint of 13,578 square feet. The mansion offers a breathtaking view of the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont.

Despite the hefty price tag, Castro got a good deal on the property as it was initially listed at $29.95 million by luxury realtors The Agency.

Luxury Amenities and Features

The Hollywood Hills mansion offers many luxe amenities and exquisite finishes. The interior features a movie theater, fitness studio, and sauna, while the exterior offers an infinity pool, spa, and two fire pits.

The listing for the mansion highlights its panoramic views from Downtown to Century City, which can be seen through a wall of Fleetwood glass doors. Additional bonus features include the rooftop deck, five-car showroom, upper 2-car garage, and 7+ gated off-street spots.

Castro's Win

Castro won the largest Powerball jackpot in history in November and opted for the lump sum payment of $997.6 million. For months, his identity was unknown as he organized his affairs.

In conclusion, Edwin Castro's purchase of this luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills highlights the many benefits of winning a huge jackpot. The home's modern amenities, features, and breathtaking views make it a gem. Castro's choice to take the lump sum payment allowed him to enjoy this property without compromising his financial security.