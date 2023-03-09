Border Patrol Rescues Infant from Suspected Human Trafficker in Southern California

Photo by Andrew Valdivia on Unsplash

Border Patrol agents at the San Clemente checkpoint recently rescued a child they believe was a victim of human trafficking. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m.on friday, when agents at the checkpoint spotted a vehicle with a male driver and an infant on board and referred the car to secondary inspection, according to a statement released by the U.S. Border Patrol.

During the secondary inspection, the vehicle driver claimed that he had picked up the infant in Otay Mesa, a primarily commercial and industrial area in San Diego just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the agents, the driver did not know the child's name or where he was taking the child.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Border Patrol agents, the child was rescued from what could have been a potentially dangerous situation. Child Protective Services took custody of the child and returned the case to the Department of Homeland Security. The status of the driver has not been released.

The rescue highlights the importance of vigilance and prompt action when preventing human trafficking. Unfortunately, human trafficking remains a significant problem in Southern California and throughout the country. Children, in particular, are vulnerable to this exploitation, which can have devastating and long-lasting effects on their physical and emotional well-being.

If you suspect any suspicious activity related to human trafficking, don't hesitate to report it to the U.S. Border Patrol. Contact the San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900. Together, we can help end this heinous crime and protect vulnerable individuals, including children, from falling victim to it.