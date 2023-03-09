San Clemente, CA

Border Patrol Rescues Infant from Suspected Human Trafficker in Southern California

Abu Writes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AC9A3_0lCXKuIh00
Photo byAndrew ValdiviaonUnsplash

Border Patrol agents at the San Clemente checkpoint recently rescued a child they believe was a victim of human trafficking. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m.on friday, when agents at the checkpoint spotted a vehicle with a male driver and an infant on board and referred the car to secondary inspection, according to a statement released by the U.S. Border Patrol.

During the secondary inspection, the vehicle driver claimed that he had picked up the infant in Otay Mesa, a primarily commercial and industrial area in San Diego just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the agents, the driver did not know the child's name or where he was taking the child.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Border Patrol agents, the child was rescued from what could have been a potentially dangerous situation. Child Protective Services took custody of the child and returned the case to the Department of Homeland Security. The status of the driver has not been released.

The rescue highlights the importance of vigilance and prompt action when preventing human trafficking. Unfortunately, human trafficking remains a significant problem in Southern California and throughout the country. Children, in particular, are vulnerable to this exploitation, which can have devastating and long-lasting effects on their physical and emotional well-being.

If you suspect any suspicious activity related to human trafficking, don't hesitate to report it to the U.S. Border Patrol. Contact the San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900. Together, we can help end this heinous crime and protect vulnerable individuals, including children, from falling victim to it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local story# local news# california# human# trafficking

Comments / 2

Published by

As a content writer and blogger, I have a passion for creating engaging and informative content that captivates readers and inspires them to take action.

Los Angeles, CA
1K followers

More from Abu Writes

San Bernardino County, CA

Storm Threatens San Bernardino County Mountain Communities, Urgent Preparations Needed

Residents in San Bernardino County mountain communities are bracing themselves as a storm threatens to bring more flooding and devastation. The incoming rainstorms, set to hit Southern California this weekend, are raising fears of dangerous flooding and posing a serious risk to communities struggling to recover from a historic winter storm just weeks ago. As a result, the authorities are urging residents to take urgent precautions.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Another Storm System to Bring Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Threats to Southern California

A new storm system will hit Southern California this week, bringing heavy rainfall and hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service warns of potential flooding in several counties, gusty winds, and deep snowfall in higher elevations.

Read full story
Manchester, CA

Man's six-pack abs tattoo goes viral: the ultimate summer hack

Are you looking for a unique way to get ready for summer? Well, a man from Manchester may have just found it. He recently got a six-pack abs tattoo on his belly to ensure he always looks summer-ready without ever hitting the gym or going on a diet.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Powerball Jackpot Winner Buys $25.5 Million Mansion in Hollywood Hills

Edwin Castro, winning the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, has made headlines again. This time, it's because he's reportedly used some of his winnings to purchase a luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Southern California Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Threats this Week

According to the latest report from the National Weather Service (NWS), Southern California can expect more rainfall towards the end of this week. Despite the slow-warming temperatures, chilly nights will continue through late Thursday, with rain anticipated to arrive on Friday.

Read full story
California State

Gas Prices in California Reach Nearly $5 per Gallon Again

According to AAA, gas prices in California have spiked by approximately 30 cents over the past month, with the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline now hovering around $4.90 as of Monday. This figure marks a significant increase from the average price of $4.61/Gallon in February.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Suspects on the Run Following Armed Carjacking and Crash in South Los Angeles

An armed carjacking incident occurred in South Los Angeles on Sunday night, leaving the police to search for at least two suspects. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. at 1038 N. Vernon Avenue, where a Honda Accord was stolen using a knife.

Read full story

Witness the incredible hunting skills of cheetahs in viral video

Cheetahs are fascinating creatures; their incredible hunting skills have been captured on film like never before. In a viral video that has taken the internet by storm, we can see the cheetah's incredible speed, agility, and precision in almost real time. This article will take a closer look at the video and explore the hunting skills of these magnificent animals.

Read full story

How to Assist Victims of San Bernardino County's Snowstorm

San Bernardino County was recently hit by a rare weather event that resulted in historic snowfall and freezing temperatures. As the County continues its cleanup and road repairs, many residents in mountain communities are in dire need of help. If you're looking to lend a hand, here are some ways you can assist San Bernardino County snowstorm victims:

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Stay Warm and Safe: Cold Weather Alert Issued for Select Areas of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Health Department has issued a cold weather alert for several areas in the county due to a weak cold front moving into Southern California. The alert includes parts of L.A. County where wind chill temperatures could drop 32 degrees below. This weather pattern will continue through Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Read full story

Fatal Crash on 118 Freeway: Suspected DUI Driver Causes Two Deaths

A suspected DUI driver caused a fatal head-on collision on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch, killing two individuals on Sunday morning. The driver, allegedly intoxicated, was traveling in the wrong direction on the freeway's westbound lanes when they crashed into a yellow box truck at Tampa Avenue.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

Teen Hikers Rescued After Being Trapped in Southern California Snowstorm

A recent Southern California snowstorm has caused trouble for hikers and residents alike. Two teenage hikers, who had embarked on a 10-day trek in the mountains, became trapped in the snowstorm. Luckily, they were rescued after several days of being stuck in the snow.

Read full story

Weekend Weather Forecast: Clouds and Light Rain Ahead of a Pleasant Week

The National Weather Service predicts that clouds and light rain will move into the area over the weekend, followed by a pleasant and sunny week. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming weather forecast.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Autistic Man Reported Missing in Downtown LA Found Safe

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Saturday night that Tyler Caine, a 27-year-old non-verbal man with autism, who was reported missing on Friday night in downtown Los Angeles, has been found safe and reunited with his family. This news brought a wave of relief to the family and the community.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Investigate $38 Million Theft Targeting Low-Income Families

Authorities have apprehended 15 suspects in connection with a large-scale operation to steal over $38 million from low-income families in Southern California. The funds were taken from the CalWORKs and CalFresh programs, which assist beneficiaries in need of necessities like food.

Read full story
11 comments
Stanislaus County, CA

Jupiter and Venus Conjunction Causes Surge in 911 Calls to California Law Enforcement

This week, a celestial event has sparked a surge of 911 calls to at least two law enforcement agencies in California. The event is none other than a planetary rendezvous visible on the western horizon featuring Jupiter and Venus.

Read full story
11 comments
Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach Home on the Brink After Cliff Collapse

A Newport Beach home worth millions of dollars is teetering on the brink of collapse after the ground beneath it gave way on Friday morning. The incident has left home red-tagged, with two neighboring homes also in danger. Emergency crews arrived at the neighborhood on Galaxy Drive, which overlooks the Newport Back Bay area, around 10:26 a.m.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The Highly Anticipated Bullet Train from Southern California to Las Vegas: Construction to Begin in 2023

Construction for the much-awaited bullet train transporting Southern California residents to Las Vegas will start in 2023. This comes after Brightline, the company behind the project, signed a deal with a coalition of major labor unions known as the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition. The project is expected to be completed in 2026 or 2027.

Read full story
2 comments

The cutest viral video ever: watch this baby dance along with his dad

If you're a heartwarming and adorable videos fan, you're in for a treat! The internet is full of charming baby videos that are sure to put a smile on your face. However, one video has taken the online world by storm, and you cannot miss it. In this article, we'll watch the viral video of a young dad and his baby sharing hilarious dance moves.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy