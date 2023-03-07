Southern California Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Threats this Week

Photo by storm tracker

According to the latest report from the National Weather Service (NWS), Southern California can expect more rainfall towards the end of this week. Despite the slow-warming temperatures, chilly nights will continue through late Thursday, with rain anticipated to arrive on Friday.

The NWS warns that the heaviest downpour will likely hit Los Angeles County early on Friday and taper off by the evening and into Saturday morning. The rain is expected to be light to moderate, but periods of gusty winds are likely to occur, especially on Wednesday.

Deepening marine layers are also predicted to develop on Tuesday night into Wednesday, with low clouds spreading well into the valleys before the rainfall.

Although snow is forecast for late Thursday and Friday, it will only occur at high elevations of over 10,000 feet. As a result, even at higher elevations in local mountain communities, precipitation will fall as rain during this weather event. However, the NWS has warned that this could lead to significant flooding threats since the snow on the ground will melt and contribute to the runoff.

The good news is that drier weather is forecast for the rest of the weekend.

Potential Impacts of Heavy Rainfall

With the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding, knowing the potential impacts and how to stay safe is essential. Here are some key things to keep in mind:

Stay Alert: Pay attention to weather reports and stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts. Be Prepared: Ensure you have adequate supplies such as food, water, and other essential items in case of power outages or flooding. Avoid Flooded Areas: Never attempt to drive through flooded roads, and stay away from flood-prone areas. Stay Safe: If you need to evacuate, do so immediately and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Conclusion

While Southern California can expect more rainfall towards the end of this week, it is essential to stay vigilant and prepared for potential flooding threats. We can all stay safe during this weather event by visiting informed and taking the necessary precautions.