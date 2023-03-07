Gas Prices in California Reach Nearly $5 per Gallon Again

Photo by (Getty Images)

According to AAA, gas prices in California have spiked by approximately 30 cents over the past month, with the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline now hovering around $4.90 as of Monday. This figure marks a significant increase from the average price of $4.61/Gallon in February.

Despite the statewide average nearing $5, the price can be even higher in certain counties. In Humboldt County, for instance, the average gasoline cost is $5.41, while Los Angeles County has an average price of $4.94/gallon.

While gas prices nationwide are also increasing, they remain relatively low compared to California's current rates. The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline across the US was $3.40 as of Monday, a slight increase from $3.37 the previous week.

Reasons Behind the Rising Gas Prices

The AAA attributes the recent increase in gas prices to a combination of factors, including the growing number of drivers on the road and the production of the summer gasoline blend, which is typically more expensive to refine than the winter blend.

Recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand in the US rose from 8.91 million to 9.11 million barrels per day (b/d) over the last week, contributing to the recent price surge. The trend is expected to continue if demand continues to grow.

Finding Affordable Gas Stations in Southern California

Suppose you're a Southern California resident looking for affordable gasoline options. In that case, there are several gas stations in the Los Angeles area with relatively low prices as of March 6, according to GasBuddy. Here are ten of the best options:

Globe Oil at 2741 S Towne Ave in Pomona ($4.24) 76 at 684 S Glassell St. in Orange ($4.25) Shell at 31428 Ridge Route Rd. in Castaic ($4.27) Arco at 4205 Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance ($4.29) Arco and AMPM at 1782 Bellflower Blvd. in Long Beach ($4.29) Anthem Oil at 7512 E Alondra Blvd. in Paramount ($4.29) Cudahy Fuel Stop at 8330 Atlantic Ave in Cudahy ($4.29) Vons at 4224 Woodruff Ave in Lakewood ($4.31) Mohsen at 5981 Westminster Blvd. in Westminster ($4.34) Arco and AMPM at 16940 W. Gladstone St. in Azusa ($4.35)

Conclusion

Gas prices in California have increased over the past month, reaching almost $5 per Gallon again. While several factors contribute to this surge, including the summer gasoline blend and a growing number of drivers on the road, there are still several affordable options for those living in Southern California. Keep an eye on GasBuddy for the latest updates and best deals on gasoline.