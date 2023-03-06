Suspects on the Run Following Armed Carjacking and Crash in South Los Angeles

Photo by Shalvee Jodagee on Unsplash

An armed carjacking incident occurred in South Los Angeles on Sunday night, leaving the police to search for at least two suspects. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. at 1038 N. Vernon Avenue, where a Honda Accord was stolen using a knife.

Upon receiving the report, the Los Angeles Police Department responded quickly and located the stolen vehicle. However, they lost track of the car while following it, only to find it again later. Upon seeing the police, the driver of the stolen car crashed at 127th Street and El Segundo Boulevard in Willowbrook around 1:15 a.m. on Monday. At least two men fled the scene, prompting the police to set up a perimeter in search of the suspects.

The search continued until around 4 a.m. on Monday, but whether anyone was taken into custody is unclear. Although reports suggest that one person was hospitalized during the carjacking, the police have not confirmed any injuries.

Here are some additional details about the incident:

The suspects:

The police are searching for at least two suspects involved in the armed carjacking. Their identities are unknown, and no description of the suspects has been released to the public.

The weapon:

The suspects used a knife to steal the Honda Accord. It is unclear whether the police recovered the weapon.

The car chase:

Upon spotting the stolen car, the police followed it, but the driver managed to escape. The police then found the car again and initiated a chase that ended in a crash.

In conclusion, the armed carjacking incident in South Los Angeles on Sunday night led to a high-speed car chase and crash. The police are still searching for at least two suspects involved in the crime. The incident highlights the need for heightened security measures to prevent such crimes from occurring in the future.