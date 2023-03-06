How to Assist Victims of San Bernardino County's Snowstorm

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

San Bernardino County was recently hit by a rare weather event that resulted in historic snowfall and freezing temperatures. As the County continues its cleanup and road repairs, many residents in mountain communities are in dire need of help. If you're looking to lend a hand, here are some ways you can assist San Bernardino County snowstorm victims:

Donate items or money

The County has set up a Storm Response Call Center, where you can coordinate with officials over the phone by calling 909-387-3911 or through an online survey system. The survey system allows you to donate canned goods, toiletries, blankets, and medical equipment. New, used, or a combination of items are being accepted. If you cannot donate physical items, you can donate money through the American Red Cross.

To donate online, visit redcross.org. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate. If you want to contribute to the local recovery efforts, indicate that your donation is for San Bernardino County Storm Disaster Relief.

Volunteer your time and services.

If you have specific services, you can answer a brief questionnaire to see if County officials can put those services to work. Whether providing transportation, assisting with cleanup efforts, or offering other support, your time and skills can make a significant difference in the recovery efforts.

Spread the word

Even if you cannot donate items, money, or your time, you can still help by spreading the word about the relief efforts. Share information about the Storm Response Call Center and American Red Cross donation options with friends and family on your social media accounts.

Conclusion

San Bernardino County is in dire need of assistance following the recent snowstorm. Donating items or money, volunteering your time and services, and spreading the word about the relief efforts are all ways you can help those affected by this rare weather event. Remember that any donation, big or small, can make a significant difference in recovery efforts.