Stay Warm and Safe: Cold Weather Alert Issued for Select Areas of Los Angeles County

Photo by radar map

The Los Angeles County Health Department has issued a cold weather alert for several areas in the county due to a weak cold front moving into Southern California. The alert includes parts of L.A. County where wind chill temperatures could drop 32 degrees below. This weather pattern will continue through Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

To keep yourself and your loved ones safe during this cold weather event, it's essential to take extra precautions. Here's what you need to know:

Areas Affected by the Cold Weather Alert

The following areas are included in the cold weather alert:

Santa Clarita Valley

Lancaster (Antelope Valley)

Mount Wilson (L.A. County Mountains)

Woodland Hills (West San Fernando Valley)

San Gabriel (West San Gabriel Valley)

Pomona (East San Gabriel Valley)

It's important to note that even if you're not in one of these areas, you should still take precautions during the cold weather event.

Recovery Efforts for San Bernardino County Mountain Communities

While the cold weather alert may not seem severe to some, it's important to remember that many residents in nearby San Bernardino County mountain communities still struggle after winter storms brought historic snowfall and freezing temperatures to the region. Recovery efforts are underway, but they are moving slowly. The county is now accepting donations if you want to help those affected by the rare weather event.

Cold Weather Records in Los Angeles

Although the cold weather event is not as severe as in other areas, it still sets records in Los Angeles. The National Weather Service reports that average daytime high temperatures in downtown Los Angeles for the meteorological winter (Dec-Feb) were 64.9 degrees, the coolest since the winter of 1978-1979.

Tips for Staying Safe During Cold Weather Events

To stay safe during cold weather events, the Los Angeles County Department of Health encourages residents to follow these steps:

Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Never use a generator inside a home, shed, or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside and far from windows, doors, and vents. Never use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors, as deaths have occurred after people burned charcoal or used camp stoves in enclosed spaces, which produced lethal levels of carbon monoxide. Wear Layers and Have Blankets Available: Layers keep you warmer than bulky sweaters. Stay dry to avoid hypothermia. Have a Backup Plan for Power: If you or someone in your family is dependent on electricity for medical devices, have a plan for Backup power. Avoid Using Candles: If possible, use flashlights. If candles are used, do not burn them near anything flammable and never leave burning candles unattended or near children or bedding. Extinguish candles when you leave the room. Check on Neighbors: If it is safe, check on neighbors who may need assistance. Older adults, people with disabilities, and young children are more at risk of extreme cold.

If you're homeless during the colder months, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) offers temporary shelters across the county. Bed availability is until March 2023. You can visit LAHSA's website for shelter information or dial 211 for transport services.

Conclusion

As the cold weather affects parts of Los Angeles County, it's essential to take extra precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Following the tips outlined above, you can stay warm and avoid the dangers of extreme cold weather events. Stay safe, and don't hesitate to contact local authorities if you need assistance.