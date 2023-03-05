Teen Hikers Rescued After Being Trapped in Southern California Snowstorm

Photo by (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

A recent Southern California snowstorm has caused trouble for hikers and residents alike. Two teenage hikers, who had embarked on a 10-day trek in the mountains, became trapped in the snowstorm. Luckily, they were rescued after several days of being stuck in the snow.

The teens, who were avid hikers, had extensive training and were well-prepared for their trek. They had backpacks with ample food, a tent, snowshoes, and aspirations to join the military. However, when the snow began pummeling the mountains, Cesar Ramirez, the father of one of the teens, lost contact with them through a tracking app. Concerned for their safety, he called the San Bernardino County sheriff's department for help.

The sheriff's department dispatched a helicopter to locate the boys and found them huddled together. They were slightly hypothermic but lucky to be alive after enduring three nights in freezing conditions. Ramirez's son had lost his jacket to the wind, and their tent had broken.

The dramatic rescue came as California struggled to dig out residents in mountain communities from as much as 10 feet of snow. The state has declared an emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino County. The massive snowfall has closed roads, caused power outages, collapsed roofs, and trapped residents in their homes for days.

The recent storms have also caused significant trouble in Inyo County. A man was found waving inside his partly snow-covered vehicle after the California Highway Patrol identified a cellphone ping linked to him and sent out a helicopter crew. He drove out from the community of Big Pine and was last heard from on Feb. 24.

Another vigorous storm dumped more snow on Northern California mountain communities, and a winter storm warning is in effect through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Authorities have worked hard to clear roads and distribute food, water, and blankets to snow-battered residents. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at a local high school in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains. However, some residents could be shut in for another week because of the challenges of clearing out so much snow.

In the San Bernardino mountain community of Crestline, Katy Curtis hiked five miles with snowshoes to get a gasoline can to a family trapped in their house to fuel a generator. She said, "I'm healthy, so I just thought, well, I can walk, and I did. But it was probably the longest day of my life." Cars are completely buried, and snow is piled up on the roof of her home.

Conclusion

The recent Southern California snowstorm has been devastating for hikers and residents alike. The story of the two teenage hikers trapped in the snow highlights the dangers of extreme weather conditions. The state of emergency declared in 13 counties indicates the severity of the storms, which have caused power outages, collapsed roofs, and trapped residents in their homes. The heroic actions of people like Katy Curtis, who risked their lives to help those in need, are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in times of crisis.