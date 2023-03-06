Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Investigate $38 Million Theft Targeting Low-Income Families

Photo by (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities have apprehended 15 suspects in connection with a large-scale operation to steal over $38 million from low-income families in Southern California. The funds were taken from the CalWORKs and CalFresh programs, which assist beneficiaries in need of necessities like food.

The suspects are accused of targeting victims' EBT cards, which are used to access food stamp benefits. These cloned cards are created by encoding information from legitimate EBT cards onto debit cards, gift cards, or other devices with magnetic strips. The suspects fraudulently withdrew money from over 20 ATM locations across Los Angeles using these cloned cards.

The Los Angeles Police Department uncovered the operation in August 2022, which was then joined by the United States Secret Service as part of "Operation Urban Justice."

During the investigation, over 429 cloned cards were seized, and officials discovered that some withdrawals were obtained through skimming devices installed on ATMs. On February 2, three suspects were caught withdrawing funds from ATMs in Hollywood and Tarzana using cloned EBT cards. They were subsequently charged with aggravated identity theft, unlawful use of unauthorized access devices, and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices.

On March 1, authorities arrested 11 Romanian nationals on EBT access card fraud charges, with losses totaling over $1,000, a federal felony. According to officials, many of the suspects apprehended during the operation were Romanian nationals.

The suspects' actions have caused immense harm to low-income families who depend on the assistance provided by these programs. "By stealing public benefits using counterfeit EBT cards, the defendant in these cases plundered the accounts of some of our community's poorest residents — people who need these benefits to survive," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities work tirelessly to bring all those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.