Stranded OC Students Finally Return Home from San Bernardino Science Camps

Photo by Tim Stief on Unsplash

After being snowed in at science camps located in the San Bernardino Mountains, hundreds of students from the Irvine Unified School District in California finally returned home on Monday. Despite the initial plans to return home on Friday, the students were stranded due to adverse weather conditions.

The students were staying at either the Pali Adventure Camp in Running Springs or the Thousand Pines Camp in Crestline, hoping to have an adventurous and educational experience. However, the sudden snowstorm left them stranded, with their loved ones at lower elevations anxiously awaiting their safe return.

Following the rescue crews' hard work and dedication, the students could finally leave the camps and head home. On Monday, families were able to welcome their loved ones back home as the buses arrived with the students. The relief and joy on the faces of the families and students were evident as they were reunited after a long and trying weekend.

The unexpected snowstorm impacted around 600 students, and they were all grateful to return home safely. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, the science camps provided an exciting and educational experience for the students, and the memories of the trip will be cherished for a lifetime.

