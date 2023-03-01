LA County Settles Vanessa Bryant Crash-Photo Lawsuit for $28 Million, Bringing Closure to the Tragic Incident.

Photo by Mike Von on Unsplash

The legal battle between Vanessa Bryant and Los Angeles County ended with a $28 million settlement for her and her children. The lawsuit stemmed from graphic photographs taken and shared after the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in 2020.

The Settlement Amount

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters will receive more than $28 million due to the settlement, including the $15 million awarded by a jury last summer. The remaining $13.85 million will settle any additional claims that Bryant and her daughters could have pursued in state court. This settlement brings Closure to the case and ends any future claims related to the Incident.

The Fight for Justice

Vanessa Bryant fought tirelessly for justice for her husband and daughter and other families affected by similar incidents of gross misconduct. Her attorney called the settlement a successful culmination of her courageous battle to hold accountable those responsible for the wrongdoing. The victory at trial and this settlement bring hope that this practice will end.

Fair and Reasonable Settlement

An attorney for LA County called the settlement "fair and reasonable." The lead counsel for LA County, Mira Hashmall, released a statement explaining that the payment includes the verdict awarded by the federal jury in August 2022 and further resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs. Each party will be responsible for their respective attorney fees.

Closure for the Bryant Family

This settlement concludes all County-related litigation related to the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash. LA County hopes that Vanessa Bryant and her children can continue to heal from their loss. The settlement brings Closure to a painful chapter in their lives and allows them to move forward.

In conclusion, the $28 million settlement between Vanessa Bryant and LA County brings Closure to a tragic incident that affected many lives. Vanessa's fight for justice has been successful, and we hope that this settlement will prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The payment is fair and reasonable, and both parties can move on with Closure and healing.