Is Your Home Insurance Prepared for Storm Damage?

Photo by Marcus Woodbridge on Unsplash

If you're a homeowner in Southern California, you may wonder whether your insurance covers storm damage. The answer is complex, but we're here to explain it.

COVERAGE FOR RAIN AND WIND DAMAGE

Most homeowner policies cover damage caused by rain and wind. So, if you have discovered a leak in your roof during a storm or a tree has fallen on your house, your insurer will likely help with repairs.

However, you should check the specifics of your policy to see how much coverage you have. Some guidelines may have a limit on the amount of coverage for storm damage.

FLOOD DAMAGE COVERAGE

Most homeowner policies only cover flood damage if you live near a coastline or river, and you must have flood insurance.

If the damage to your home is caused by flooding, you will likely not be covered by your homeowner's insurance policy. However you can buy flood coverage separately, but it can be expensive.

Notably, most flood policies will cap damage claims at $250,000 for the structure and $100,000 for the contents inside the property.

WAITING PERIOD FOR FLOOD INSURANCE

Be sure to buy flood insurance before the storm rolls in. Typically, flood coverage has a 30-day waiting period to take effect, so plan accordingly.

REVIEW YOUR INSURANCE COVERAGE

It's a good idea to contact your insurance agent and review your coverage periodically, especially if you have made any home improvements or if there have been market changes.

Construction materials like lumber and concrete can increase in price over time, and you may have more coverage than you thought.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Consider asking about add-ons to your insurance that can address unexpected costs due to commodity price increases.

DOCUMENT EVIDENCE OF YOUR PROPERTY

It's also a good idea to document your property with a video tour of each room in your home and to keep the footage up-to-date.

This evidence can make it easier to file a claim if your insurer refuses to cover specific items in your home, such as your state-of-the-art entertainment system or other valuables.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, while most homeowner policies cover damage caused by rain and wind, flood damage is usually not covered. You can purchase flood insurance separately, but there is a waiting period before the coverage takes effect.

Review your insurance coverage periodically and consider add-ons that can address unexpected costs. Lastly, keep a record of your property with a video tour of each room to make filing claims easier in the future.