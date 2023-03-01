Elizabeth Scarleth Recinos Goes Missing in Lancaster, Causing Concerns for her Safety

Photo by Elizabeth Scarleth Recinos, 23, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding Elizabeth Scarleth Recinos, a 23-year-old Hispanic woman who went missing in Lancaster on Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Recinos was last seen at the intersection of 45th Street and West Avenue L around 3 a.m.

Recinos is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having brown eyes and curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red and black jacket. Authorities say Recinos has been diagnosed with depression, and her loved ones are deeply concerned about her welfare.

If you have any information about Elizabeth Scarleth Recinos' whereabouts, please call the LASD's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips to "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Below are some additional details about the case:

Possible Reasons for Disappearance

Authorities have not yet determined what may have caused Recinos to disappear. However, her diagnosis of depression has led them to believe that she may be at risk of self-harm or other dangerous behaviors.

Search Efforts Underway

As of now, the search for Recinos is ongoing. Local law enforcement and volunteers are combing the area around 45th Street and West Avenue L and other places Recinos may have been known to frequent.

How You Can Help

If you live in the Lancaster area, keep an eye out for Elizabeth Scarleth Recinos. If you see her, please immediately call the LASD's Missing Persons Unit. Even if you don't have any information that could lead to her discovery, sharing this article on social media can help to raise awareness and increase the chances of a successful search. Remember, every piece of information could be critical in bringing Recinos home safely.