Millions of Californians at Risk of Losing Medi-Cal Benefits: How to Ensure Your Coverage Remains Active

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

If you are one of the millions of Californians who depend on Medi-Cal for healthcare coverage, you should know that you could potentially lose your benefits by the end of March. California'sCalifornia's Medicaid program has provided unprecedented coverage to 15.2 million individuals due to the "continuous enrollment" pandemic-era policy, but this policy will expire on March 31, 2023. This means eligible individuals may lose their coverage if they have not updated their contact information or completed the renewal of eligibility forms.

The COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended to April 11, 2023, by the Department of Health and Human Services. However, the continuous enrollment policy will still end on March 31, as stipulated by a budget bill passed by Congress in December. Therefore, you must act to ensure your Medi-Cal benefits remain active.

Update Your Contact Information

If you have moved or changed your contact information since your last renewal, you may still need to receive the renewal form or any notification regarding your eligibility. Therefore, it is crucial to update your information to maintain your benefits. You can do this online by visiting the Medi-Cal website or calling your benefits card's toll-free number.

Sign Up for General Updates Regarding Medi-Cal Renewals

To stay informed about changes and updates to the Medi-Cal program, you can sign up for general updates on the program'sprogram's website. This will ensure you receive important information regarding your eligibility and benefits.

Check Your Mailbox

Counties will send out a letter regarding your eligibility, and you may receive a renewal form. If you receive a form, update your information online, by phone, in-person, or by mail to ensure that your benefits remain active.

Assistance for Medi-Cal Renewals

If you prefer to update your information in person, you can visit your local county office for assistance with the renewal process. Here is a list of county offices across California that can help you with Medi-Cal renewals.

In conclusion, it is essential to take action to ensure that your Medi-Cal benefits remain active. The continuous enrollment policy will expire on March 31, 2023, and eligible individuals risk losing their coverage if they do not update their contact information or complete the renewal of eligibility forms. By following the above steps, you can ensure that your healthcare coverage remains intact.