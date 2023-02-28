Future Soldier Preparatory Course: Enhancing Army Recruitment Efforts

Photo by Scandinavian Backlash on Unsplash

The United States Army has been challenged to meet its yearly recruitment goals. Still, it is finding new ways to increase its applicant pool and ensure that recruits pass the Army Combat Fitness Test and complete basic training. One of these ways is implementing the Future Soldier Preparatory Course.

Colonel J.R. West, from the Army Recruiting Command in Fort Knox, Kentucky, acknowledged the challenges the Army has faced in meeting recruitment goals. In his words, "2022 was the most challenging environment we've faced since the inception of the all-volunteer force in 1973." In 2022, the Army fell short of its goal of recruiting 60,000 soldiers by 15,000 recruits. The goal for 2023 is even higher, at 65,000 recruits.

Several factors have contributed to the difficulty in meeting these recruitment goals, including the pandemic, which has reduced the number of eligible Americans who meet both academic and physical standards for enlistment. Colonel West noted that only 23% of the population is eligible to serve, a decrease from 29% in recent years.

The Future Soldier Preparatory Course was launched to address the challenge of increasing the number of eligible recruits without compromising Army standards. This pre-boot camp is designed to prepare recruits academically and physically for basic training.

What is the Future Soldier Preparatory Course?

The Future Soldier Preparatory Course is a comprehensive program to help potential recruits succeed in basic training. The program is designed to prepare them both physically and academically for the rigors of Army life.

The course is offered in various locations across the United States and can be taken online or in person. The curriculum includes academic instruction on math, science, and English topics. It also includes physical training to help recruits meet Army standards for fitness.

The program has several benefits, including a reduced risk of injury during basic training and increased success rates for passing the Army Combat Fitness test. In addition, recruits who complete the course tend to understand the expectations of Army life better and are better prepared to meet the challenges of basic training.

How Does the Future Soldier Preparatory Course Help Boost Enlistment Numbers?

The Future Soldier Preparatory Course helps boost enlistment numbers in several ways. By preparing potential recruits for the academic and physical requirements of basic training, the Army can increase the number of eligible recruits. Additionally, the program provides an opportunity for potential recruits to learn more about Army life and what it entails, which can make them more likely to enlist.

Moreover, the program helps ensure that recruits who enter basic training are well-prepared and less likely to be injured during training, which can reduce the number of recruits who cannot complete the training successfully. By reducing the risk of injury and increasing success rates, the Army is more likely to meet its recruitment goals.

Conclusion

The Future Soldier Preparatory Course is a valuable tool in the Army's efforts to boost enlistment numbers and meet recruitment goals. By preparing potential recruits for the rigors of Army life and ensuring that they are physically and academically ready for basic training, the program helps increase the number of eligible recruits and reduce the risk of injury during training. As the Army faces increasing challenges in meeting recruitment goals, programs like the Future Soldier Preparatory Course will continue to play a crucial role in helping the Army achieve its goals.