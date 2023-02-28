Buying a Home in California? Why Now Might be the Time to Bid Low

You may be able to purchase your dream home in California for a slightly lower price, according to a new study. Photo by (Getty Images)

The California housing market has been one of the most competitive in the US over the last decade. Potential buyers often bid over the asking price to secure their dream home. However, the current cooling market has given some buyers more power and a chance to negotiate prices. While experts warn that the Bay Area's dramatic price drops and competition fizzle may not be experienced in other parts of the state, recent data indicates that for the first time since 2012, houses in the Bay Area sold for less than the asking price in January.

Factors Contributing to Lower Home Prices

The Bay Area's high-paying careers at companies such as Meta, Google, and Uber, among others, have contributed to steadily rising home prices. However, the recent layoffs at some of these companies and the rising interest rates have taken a toll on potential homebuyers entering the market.

During the massive price spike of the COVID era, buyers took advantage of low mortgage rates seen throughout the latter half of 2020, 2021, and early 2022. Cheaper loans allowed people to purchase homes even as prices soared. The key to this was that both properties were priced correctly when they came out on the market or slightly under the market, creating the type of activity the seller sought.

Will Other Areas of California Follow the Bay Area?

Experts say that whether other areas of California will experience the same drop in housing prices depends on whether the seller takes the new market into account. In Los Angeles, home prices have varied greatly, with some homes selling for more than the asking price and others selling for below it. A diverse economy, including industries such as entertainment, aerospace, technology, and global trade, makes it less likely that Los Angeles will experience the same price drops as the Bay Area.

Can You Bid Low for a Home in California?

Whether or not a home will sell for above or below the asking price depends on various factors, such as the neighborhood, type of home, and location. Working with a reputable real estate agent can help guide buying a home in California. While some homes have sold below the asking price, home prices in the state remain high, with the median home price in San Francisco being over $1.2 million and $890,194 in Los Angeles.

Conclusion

While the California housing market is cooling, it is uncertain whether this will translate to lower home prices throughout the state. However, for residents looking to purchase a home, the current market presents an opportunity to negotiate prices and bid lower than the asking price. Working with a reputable real estate agent can guide the process and increase the chances of getting the best deal possible.