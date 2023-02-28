The latest Storm in Los Angeles Causes Tree Damage and Power Outages.

Los Angeles was hit by another severe storm overnight, causing widespread damage and power outages across the city. Strong winds and heavy rain have taken down numerous trees and knocked out power lines, leaving many residents without electricity.

Eucalyptus Tree Falls onto Power Lines in Brentwood

In the upscale neighborhood of Brentwood, a large eucalyptus tree fell onto power lines and blocked the road at 12660 Montana Ave. Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked tirelessly throughout the night to repair the damage, but the road remained closed at 6 a.m.

Tree Blocks Road and Crushes Car in Mid-Wilshire

Another tree fell onto a car, blocking the road at Burnside Avenue and Pico Boulevard in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. The authorities are warning residents to avoid driving in the area until the road is cleared.

Power Outages Across the Region

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported around two dozen isolated power outages across the region. Their crews are working to restore power to affected areas as quickly as possible.

More Rain and Snow Expected

The overnight rain and mountain snow were part of the second wave of a storm system moving through Southern California. Coastal areas and valleys are expected to receive 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain through Wednesday, with higher totals expected in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of 30-50 miles per hour are possible.

Snowfall in the mountains will range from 2 to 6 inches below 5,000 feet and 8 to 16 inches above 5,000 ft. Drivers are advised to take extra care when traveling in the mountains and to be aware of potential road closures.

Conclusion

The latest storm to hit Los Angeles has caused significant damage and disruption. Residents should take extra precautions when driving or venturing outdoors, as falling trees and power lines pose a significant risk. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is working to restore power to affected areas as quickly as possible, but it may take some time to resolve all issues fully. Stay tuned to the latest weather updates and stay safe during this challenging time.