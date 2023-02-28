"Experience the Unforgettable: Whale Watching Excursion in Oxnard with Playful Gray Whales"

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

Passengers aboard the Channel Islands Expeditions' "Sunfish" vessel were in for a treat during their whale-watching excursion departing from the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. The tour provided a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a pair of playful gray whales approached the boat, exhibiting a curious behavior that amazed onlookers.

The tour company captured the whales' playful behavior on video and shared it with KTLA. The footage shows the massive mammals getting incredibly close to the boat, blowing spouts, and delighting the whale-watching passengers.

According to Alexander Legaspi, the captain of the Sunfish, the whales spent over an hour entertaining the passengers. They rolled, peeked their heads out of the water, and even blew bubbles with wide open mouths. The captain described the experience as incredibly rare, noting that gray whales typically only display such behavior in shallow lagoons near their breeding grounds in Baja, Mexico.

The encounter was a first for the Channel Islands Expeditions team, which has been operating whale-watching tours for many years. Legaspi added that the boat was entirely stationary, and the engine was off as the whales approached out of their curiosity.

Pacific gray whales are one of the largest species, reaching lengths of up to 45 feet and weighing as much as 33 tons, according to the National Park Service. These whales are renowned for their lengthy annual migration, passing by many coastal communities and providing ample opportunities for whale-watching enthusiasts to observe them.

In Conclusion

The whale-watching excursion in Oxnard provided a once-in-a-lifetime experience for passengers aboard the Sunfish vessel. The playful behavior of the gray whales, who approached the boat out of curiosity, left an unforgettable impression on the tour's participants. As one of the most viewed whale species, the Pacific gray whale is a favorite among whale watchers, providing endless opportunities to witness these majestic creatures in action.