Southern California Gas Company Plans to Increase Prices in 2024

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), the nation's largest natural gas company, has announced its plans to increase prices in 2024. The announcement comes as a winter storm continues to move through California, prompting many residents to turn up their heat.

Virtual Public Forums to Address Application

SoCalGas applied with the California Public Utility Commission last May to raise rates, and it has requested that more price increases be implemented until 2027. The utility company announced that it would hold two virtual public forums to address the application on March 6 and 15.

If the application is approved, the average residential bill will increase by about $8.28 monthly, according to the company's website. The planned price increases, according to SoCalGas, would allow it to invest in the gas delivery system and clean energy technologies and maintain its workforce.

High Gas Bills Due to "Unprecedented Cold Snap"

Many SoCalGas customers still have high gas bills due to an "unprecedented cold snap" that plagued Southern California and other areas around Christmas. The cold temperatures were blamed for the increased cost of natural gas between December and January. Gas prices went up around 128% during that period, according to SoCalGas. Due to this, many customers had bills that were likely more than doubled their usual amount.

Assistance for Customers to Pay Gas Bills

SoCalGas has offered a Gas Assistance Fund and Level Pay Plan program to assist customers in paying their gas bills. People can also lower their bill amounts by reducing their gas usage. Customers can lower their thermostats, wash clothes in cold water, and avoid using gas appliances unless necessary.

Conclusion

