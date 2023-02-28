The impact of AI on California jobs: High risk of unemployment

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) is stirring up concerns about how it will impact employment in the future. A recent report sheds light on which jobs are most vulnerable to being replaced by AI, and the outlook for California workers is worrying.

According to a report by Net Voucher Codes, over 320,000 jobs in California are at "high risk" of being automated. Additionally, 1.2 million jobs in the state are at "medium risk" of being replaced by machines. The total number of jobs in California that could be lost to automation stands at a staggering 2 million.

According to the report, cashiers, customer service representatives, and bookkeepers are the top three jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI. Other high-risk jobs include IT support technicians, billing clerks, HR assistants, paralegal assistants, compliance officers, claims assessors, and executive assistants.

The study analyzed data from USAWage.com, which included information on 199 jobs from each state based on the "Top 200 Popular Jobs" category on the website. Researchers asked ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, to evaluate the relative risk from AI for each job, the likelihood of AI increasing job productivity, and the potential for automation.

The report indicates that workers in other states, such as Texas, New York, and Florida, are also at high risk of being replaced by AI. The report estimates that 19.5 million jobs across the United States are at high risk of being displaced by AI. In contrast, 15.7 million job sectors are expected to use AI to increase productivity.

What does this mean for California workers?

The report's findings should be a wake-up call for Californians, particularly those whose jobs are at high risk of being replaced by machines. With such a significant number of jobs under threat, workers must consider upskilling or reskilling to remain competitive in the job market.

Furthermore, policymakers and business leaders must prioritize investing in education and training programs that will prepare the workforce for the future. This includes developing new curricula that focus on skills that will be in demand in the age of AI, such as data analysis, programming, and critical thinking.

It is also crucial that policymakers consider implementing policies that will mitigate the negative impact of automation on the workforce. This includes programs that provide income support, retraining opportunities, and social safety nets for workers displaced by AI.

In conclusion, the rise of AI poses a significant threat to employment across various sectors in California and the United States. While the full extent of the impact is uncertain, it is clear that workers must take steps to prepare themselves for the future of work. Policymakers and business leaders must also take action to ensure that the workforce is equipped with the skills and resources needed to thrive in the age of automation.