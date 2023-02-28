San Bernardino Mountain Highways Closed after Powerful Winter Storm; Evacuation of Campers Completed

Photo by snowstorm/adam

Residents and motorists in the San Bernardino Mountains are still grappling with the aftermath of a powerful winter storm that brought several feet of snow and forced the closure of Highways 18, 330, and 38. As a result, stranded drivers are growing increasingly frustrated, while campers are finally being evacuated after being stranded for nearly a week.

Highway Closures Continue

As of Monday evening, the three highways remained closed, much to the dismay of motorists on both sides of the Highway 18 closure who have been waiting to get through since Friday. Although some hoped the roadway might reopen on Monday morning, that did not happen.

Even though Big Bear Lake city workers, Caltrans, and the California Highway Patrol worked to escort delivery trucks up the roadway, residents still couldn't get through. Some drivers tried to drive around the road barriers but were stopped by San Bernardino police and the CHP. One man even took a snowmobile up the mountain since authorities were not allowing cars through.

Campers Finally Evacuated

The situation for the hundreds of Irvine Unified School District students who were stranded at a science camp in Crestline has finally improved. On Monday afternoon, CHP escorted buses to the center to evacuate the stranded campers. Steve Garcia, the camp's executive director, expressed gratitude to Caltrans, CHP, the county, and the Irvine School District for helping get the campers home to their families.

Stranded Motorists Running Out of Patience

While campers are being evacuated, stranded motorists are running out of patience, with some claiming that there should have been more preparations ahead of the storm. Anthony, who has been stuck on the highway since Friday trying to get home to his family in Crestline, expressed frustration that he can't get answers from authorities as to when the closure will be lifted. Their supplies are running out, and he fears for his family's safety.

Fawn is also in a similar situation, with her two kids out of food as they continue waiting for her to return home. Their pipes are frozen, and there's been no electricity for several days. Despite calling the sheriff's station, she has not received any help.

Break-Ins Reported

Kimberly Brasil, who has also been waiting to get through since Friday, was concerned for her two French bulldogs, who hadn't been fed until local firefighters could get into her home to provide them. Unfortunately, she later discovered that her house had been broken into while she was stuck on the roadway. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed investigating a residential burglary and a break-in at a local Rite Aid. Officials have not received any other reports of burglaries or looting.

Conclusion

The winter storm has caused significant disruptions to life in the San Bernardino Mountains. With highways still closed, stranded motorists are growing increasingly frustrated, while the evacuation of the science camp has provided some relief. While authorities' efforts are commendable, more preparation is needed to avoid such situations in the future.