Twitter Lays Off 200 Employees, Including Elon Musk Loyalist Esther Crawford

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash

In recent job cuts, Twitter Inc has let go of 200 employees or about 10% of its workforce. The social media giant's latest layoffs come since Elon Musk's takeover of the micro-blogging site in October last year.

Esther Crawford, a senior Twitter employee whose photo of her sleeping on the office floor had gone viral online last year, has not been spared by Elon Musk in his latest round of layoffs. Crawford, the director of product management at Twitter, was seen as an Elon Musk loyalist. According to TechCrunch, Crawford's termination was confirmed by two journalists.

Twitter's latest layoffs affected product managers, data scientists, and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter's various features online, the New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Esther Crawford's Dedication to Work Praised on Twitter

After her termination, Crawford took to Twitter to share her thoughts. In one tweet, she said, "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer and mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos."

Crawford, who had been with Twitter for several years, received support from several colleagues and friends on Twitter. Many praised her dedication to work and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Conclusion

Twitter's latest layoffs have affected at least 200 employees, including Esther Crawford, a senior Twitter employee and Elon Musk loyalist, whose photo of her sleeping on the office floor went viral last year. While Crawford's termination has come as a surprise to many, her dedication to work has been lauded by many on Twitter. With these latest job cuts, Twitter continues to streamline its operations and focus on its core business.