Zelensky Declares Ukraine's "Year of Invincibility" on Anniversary of Russia Invasion

Abu Writes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaoRj_0kyUXBS900
Photo by(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion of his nation by declaring a "year of invincibility" in the country's year-long fight with Russia on Friday. In his address to the Ukrainian people, Zelensky highlighted the country's resilience, care, bravery, pain, hope, endurance, and unity, noting it as "the year of invincibility" and "the furious year of invincibility."

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, initiated the "special military operation" by ordering troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In his address, Zelensky reflected on the Ukrainian response that day, acknowledging that the nation has been awake and alert since that momentous day, with everyone knowing what to do.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Western allies for the advanced military aid provided to Ukraine. He said, "Ukraine has surprised the world. Ukraine has inspired the world. Ukraine has united the world." He particularly thanked allies and friends who have stood by Ukraine throughout the year, including the HIMARS, Patriot, Abrams, IRIS-T, Challenger, NASAMS, and Leopard.

International Anti-Putin Coalition

The Ukrainian president also announced plans to deliver a separate address for the "international anti-Putin coalition" shortly. He is set to express his appreciation to allies, partners, and friends who have supported and assisted Ukraine in its struggle against Russia. The address is expected to be delivered soon.

Conclusion

Zelensky's declaration of Ukraine's "year of invincibility" on the anniversary of the Russian invasion is a bold statement that demonstrates the country's unwavering resilience and determination to stand against foreign aggression. The Ukrainian people have shown bravery, hope, endurance, and unity in their year-long fight with Russia. With the support of Western allies, Ukraine has been able to withstand the attacks and stand firm in its resolve to defend its sovereignty. The "international anti-Putin coalition" is a welcome initiative to help Ukraine fight against Russian aggression.

