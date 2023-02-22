Majestic great white shark deep blue in viral video footage

Photo by MAURICIO HOYOS PADILLA

A video capturing the moment when the enormous great white shark, Deep Blue, circled the cage of shark expert and marine biologist Mauricio Hoyos Padilla recently went viral online. The footage, shared initially by Padilla in 2015, has resurfaced, causing a stir among marine enthusiasts.

Great white sharks are known to be apex ocean predators and are famous for their strength and speed. They can reach lengths of up to 15 feet on average, although some can be much larger. These sharks have a life span of around 70 years in the wild.

Watch the viral video of the biggest-ever great white shark Deep Blue here:

Deep Blue is one of the exceptional great white sharks, measuring a massive 20 feet long and weighing over 5,500 pounds. Marine experts estimate that Deep Blue is over 50 years old, making her one of the most senior known great white sharks.

The encounter between Padilla and the giant shark occurred in 2015 while filming for the Discovery Channel's Shark Week. In the video, Padilla can touch the shark's front fin before it swims away.

The post has gone viral with over 9.3 million views, and social media users are astounded by the footage. Although some are terrified of sharks, many have found the video incredible.

One user commented, "Incredibly beautiful! My Dad, Richard Theiss, would have loved to dive with her!" Another wrote, "Beautiful. Just awesome."

Conclusion

The viral video of Deep Blue has captured the hearts of many marine enthusiasts, with the giant great white shark's size and age being particularly impressive. It's a fascinating insight into the life of these magnificent creatures and a reminder that we must respect and protect our oceans and their inhabitants.