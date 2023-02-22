The Guinness World Record holder uses his lengthy tongue as a brush in a viral painting video

Abu Writes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC7dN_0kvfuJl600
Photo byGuinness World Records

Nick Stoeberl, a Californian man, has set the world record for having the most extended tongue (male) in the Guinness World Records, measuring 3.97 inches from tip to teeth in 2012. However, Nick's unique muscle isn't just for show; he's found a fascinating way to put it to work - painting!

During his appearance on the popular British daytime television program, This Morning, Nick wowed the hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, with his unique painting skills. He showed them how he carefully wrapped his tongue in plastic wrap before dipping it into paint and using it as a brush on a canvas.

Nick's distinctive painting method has earned him the nickname "Lickasso." His creative and original art pieces have sold for up to $1,200. So, what inspired Nick to start using his tongue as a tool for painting?

Nick's love for painting began in high school, where he discovered his natural artistic talent. However, he started using his tongue as a brush quite recently. Nick said he was fascinated with exploring unconventional painting techniques and wanted to experiment with something unique. Eventually, he realized that his elongated tongue could be his perfect tool.

Nick's method of painting is not only creative, but it's also quite challenging. It requires tremendous control over his tongue, not to mention his breathing, as he must hold his breath while painting. But Nick takes it all in his stride, and the results speak for themselves.

Nick's artwork is an excellent example of how creativity has no limits. It proves that sometimes, stepping out of our comfort zone and exploring new and unconventional methods can lead to excellent results.

In conclusion, Nick Stoeberl is not only a Guinness World Record holder but also a talented artist with a unique and extraordinary talent. His paintings are not only visually stunning, but they also showcase his mastery of an unconventional painting technique. His incredible work inspires us to think outside the box and explore our creativity in new and innovative ways.

