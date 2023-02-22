Revitalization of New Utrecht Avenue: A Community Effort to Improve Safety and Aesthetics

Photo by Courtesy of the DOT.

New Utrecht Avenue, a vital corridor in Brooklyn, New York, is set to receive a complete overhaul.

The $24 million project, fully funded by the city with community support, will address the long-standing issues of cracked pavement, faded road lines, and poorly painted crosswalks. The project aims to improve safety for all travelers, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

Local council member Justin Brannan expressed his concern over the poor condition of the avenue, stating that such a state of disrepair would not be allowed in Manhattan.

"This area has just been untouched, you've got the elevated train there. It just needs a lot of work so I'm happy that they're finally paying attention to it," he said.

According to Vin Barone, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation (DOT), the street's condition required more than milling and paving.

The proposed capital redesign aims to ensure the safety of everyone using the highway. In the last five years, New Utrecht Avenue between 65th and 77th streets has seen 69 crash incidents, resulting in 80 injuries, according to Crashmapper.

Council member Brannan stressed the importance of paying attention to the city's aging infrastructure, as many people commute on these streets. "This is the type of thing that people walk to work, or they're riding their bike, or driving their car, and it looks like hell.

They pay a lot of taxes, and they feel that it shouldn't look this way, and they're not wrong," he said.

While the construction start year is set for 2026, Brannan and other local officials are pushing to start construction earlier. "It's ready to go, all that's left to do is the work. Now that we got the money, it's just a matter of making sure the plans are finished and then just starting," he said.

In conclusion, the rehabilitation of New Utrecht Avenue is a community effort to improve safety and aesthetics in a vital corridor in Brooklyn.

The project's funding and support demonstrate the community's commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of all travelers. The timely execution of the project is necessary to avoid further accidents and injuries, making the avenue a safer and more pleasant place for everyone.