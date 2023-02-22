Alert: Extreme Weather Conditions Forecasted for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

Photo by Winter 2019. (KLTA)

A potent winter storm is expected to hit Southern California this week, bringing high winds, heavy rains, and even snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued high wind and winter storm warnings for several counties, including Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura.

High Winds and Potential Damage

Coastal and valley regions will experience gusts of 30-50 miles per hour, while mountains and foothills will be hit with 45-70 miles per hour. These high winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power outages in some areas. The NWS also warns that air travel at regional airports may be affected.

Lower-Elevation Snow and Dangerous Driving Conditions

On Wednesday, snow levels are expected to drop from the higher mountains to high valleys and mountain passes in the Los Angeles area. Elevations as low as 1,000 feet could see 1-6 inches of snow, creating dangerous driving conditions on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, among other roadways. Foothill communities in L.A. could also see a dusting of snow through Wednesday night.

The most significant amount of 24-48 hour snowfall in decades is expected in Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains. The NWS warns of potentially dangerous conditions in these areas and advises residents to take precautions.

Rain and Flooding Concerns

Thursday is expected to remain calm with scattered rain and snow showers, but higher amounts of rain and snow are forecast from late Thursday night through early Saturday. The NWS has issued a blizzard storm warning from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday for Ventura and Los Angeles county mountains.

On Friday, rainfall rates of up to 1 inch an hour on the frontal band of the storm could bring the potential for flooding and issues near burn scars. Residents are advised to stay alert and take appropriate measures to protect themselves and their properties.

With extreme weather conditions in the forecast for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), precipitation totals for coasts and valleys are expected to range between 2-4 inches, while foothills may experience between 4-6 inches of rainfall.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in elevations above 4,000 feet, with as much as 7 feet at higher elevations. Saturday is expected to be the last day of precipitation in the forecast, and it could bring heavy showers, lightning, and even the possibility of small hail.

Waterspout activity over the ocean and brief, small tornados near the coast are also possible, making it essential to stay alert and aware of your surroundings. The NWS has also forecasted dangerous marine conditions, with seas peaking between 13-22 feet from Tuesday through Friday.

It is important to note that the biggest surf will hit west-facing shores, with waves between 7-14 feet in L.A. and Ventura counties through Thursday. Sunday may be the only break in the wet conditions, as another storm system is expected to arrive as soon as Monday or Tuesday next week.

In light of these weather conditions, residents are advised to take necessary precautions such as stocking up on essential supplies, staying indoors as much as possible, and avoiding travel unless necessary. It is also vital to stay informed by regularly checking weather updates from reliable sources.

Conclusion

Southern California is bracing for a powerful winter storm this week, with high winds, heavy rains, and lower-elevation snow expected to hit the region. The NWS has issued warnings for several counties, and residents are advised to take precautions and stay informed about the changing weather conditions. Stay safe!