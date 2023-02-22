Mission Heritage Plaza in Riverside Looking for Qualified Veterans to Fill Housing

Photo by (mission heritage plaza)

If you are a veteran looking for a new place to call home, Mission Heritage Plaza in Riverside may have just what you need. This local housing community has recently opened up six vacancies expressly set aside for veterans.

The available units consist of large two- and three-bedroom apartments perfect for families. The facilities offer several amenities that make it an ideal living space for veterans, including 24/7 security monitoring, complimentary common area Wi-Fi, and a community room.

Eligibility for these units is restricted to veterans who make between 30 and 45 percent of the area median income. Although the original plan was to reserve the units for dishonorably discharged veterans, Riverside County officials have expanded eligibility to any veteran family.

Three of the six units are available now for veteran families who have joined the Section 8 waitlist through the Housing Authority of Riverside County. The remaining three units are open to veterans who have received referrals from Riverside County's Coordinated Entry System.

To apply for one of these units, interested families can visit the Mission Heritage Plaza website and apply online. As part of the application process, income and qualifications will be verified to ensure that eligible veterans are given priority.

As a veteran, finding suitable housing can be a challenge. However, with six vacancies available at Mission Heritage Plaza in Riverside, veterans now have an opportunity to secure affordable and comfortable accommodation.

With its central location, on-site laundry facilities, and pet-friendly environment, Mission Heritage Plaza is the perfect living space for veterans looking to call Riverside home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure your new home – apply today!