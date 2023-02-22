Los Angeles County's Rainwater Capture Falling Behind, According to Report

Photo by (David McNew / Getty Images)

A new report by Los Angeles Waterkeeper reveals that officials in the area need to act more quickly to capture and store the billions of gallons of rainwater that could mitigate the impact of the drought. With the effect of the lack becoming more pronounced, the need to capture and store rainwater has become increasingly pressing.

Los Angeles County voters passed the Safe Clean Water Act in 2018, which authorized a tax of $280 million annually for projects aimed at rainwater collection. One such project is converting a derelict lot on Tujunga Avenue in Sunland, which is set to become a park and retention pond.

Bruce Reznik, executive director of Los Angeles Waterkeeper, called this project "one of the most transformational environmental things that we have done for L.A. County" in an interview with KTLA.

However, the report found that only 30 acres of green space had been added in the four years since the vote. This is far short of the amount needed to capture the estimated 100 billion gallons of storm runoff lost to the ocean annually.

Despite the situation's urgency, officials have been slow to act, and the region is still experiencing significant runoff during storms. "It is discouraging that you still see all this runoff," Reznik told KTLA ahead of a storm expected to bring several inches of rainfall to the area. "When it storms in L.A., 85 to 95% of that runoff goes into the river and into the ocean."

