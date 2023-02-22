California Scratchers: Two Residents Win Big with $10 Million Jackpot

Photo by (iStock/Getty images Plus)

Two California residents are now multi-millionaires after winning big on scratcher tickets. The California Lottery announced that two winning scratchers were sold in Central and Northern California, with each winner receiving a $5 million payout.

Stanislaus County resident Jose Sanchez was one of the lucky winners. He purchased a 2023 scratcher ticket from the Bait Barn retail location in Waterford and ended up with a $5 million windfall. The store's owner, Avtar Sra, also benefited from the win, receiving $25,000 for selling the ticket. The jackpot win has significantly impacted Sra's business, with an increase in customers and excitement surrounding the success.

Sra has plans to invest some of the money back into the business and share a portion with employees. On the other hand, Sanchez has remained tight-lipped about his plans for the cash.

In addition to Sanchez's win, Eduardo Pingquian struck it rich with a $5 million win on an Extreme Cash scratcher ticket. Pingquian purchased his ticket from a convenience store in Kern County and has not disclosed his plans for the winnings.

The California Lottery has seen its fair share of big winners over the years, with scratchers providing a quick and easy way for players to win big potentially. These latest wins serve as a reminder that the next big winner could be anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Scratcher games are a popular form of entertainment for many Californians, with millions of dollars in prizes awarded each year. With the possibility of instant cash prizes, scratchers provide a thrill for players and a boost for businesses that sell the winning tickets.

In conclusion, the California Lottery's latest winners prove anyone can strike it rich with scratchers. While we may not all be lucky enough to win millions, the possibility of a life-changing payout is always there. So why not try your luck and see if you're the next big winner?