Starbucks Introduces New Flavor Experience with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused Coffee

Starbucks, the world-renowned coffee company, is making waves with a new beverage line incorporating extra virgin olive oil into their premium arabica coffee. The brand-new drinks, collectively called "Starbucks Oleato," were launched in Italy last week and will soon be available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan. The company plans to expand the drinks to other global markets in the coming months, starting with Southern California this spring, followed by Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

The Oleato beverages, made with Partanna extra virgin olive oil from Italy, have already become a sensation in Italy. Starbucks offers three Oleato drinks at their regular locations and five options at the Milan Roastery. The lineup includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Meanwhile, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan will serve the Caffe Latte, Iced Cortado, Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Espresso Martini.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who got the idea of adding olive oil to coffee from a trip to Sicily, said in a press release that the combination was a "delicious and unexpected alchemy." Schultz was introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil daily while on the trip. He decided to try adding olive oil to his coffee one morning, which was an incredible experience.

Starbucks' principal beverage developer, Amy Dilger, explained that steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a "textural experience similar to whole milk," making it a viable alternative for those who are lactose intolerant.

Although the idea of olive oil in coffee may seem unusual to some, Starbucks believes its unique flavour profile will be a hit with coffee lovers worldwide. Schultz said, "Now, there's going to be people who say, 'Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can't remember a moment in time where I've been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do."

Starbucks has yet to confirm whether they plan to bring the Oleato line to other locations in the United States. However, with the enthusiasm and success it has received thus far, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Oleato drinks in more Starbucks locations worldwide.

In conclusion, Starbucks' decision to infuse olive oil into its coffee is a bold move that may appeal to customers looking for new and unique flavour experiences. The incorporation of olive oil enhances the taste and offers a healthy alternative for those who prefer non-dairy options. With its expansion plans in motion, Starbucks aims to provide the Oleato line to coffee lovers worldwide, giving them a chance to savour the taste of Italy with every sip.