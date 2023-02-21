Massive Fire Breaks Out at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton

Photo by Abu

On Monday night, a massive structure fire broke out at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton, California, and prompted a call for crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Compton Fire Department to battle the blaze. The fire was first reported at 7:14 p.m. local time and was still active four hours later as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Manuel Dominguez High School

The fire erupted at the high school, located at 15301 S San Jose Ave., and quickly spread, causing extensive damage to the building. It is unclear what caused the fire, and there have been no reports of injuries.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the scale of the inferno, with flames bursting through the structure's roof. The firefighters from both departments worked tirelessly to douse the fire and prevent further damage to the school.

Compton Unified School District Issues Statement

After the incident, the Compton Unified School District used Facebook to issue a statement that reassured staff, parents, and students about the absence of reported injuries. The information also confirmed that the high school cafeteria was the location of the fire.

The school was closed on the day of the fire, a holiday. The district officials promised to provide further information to staff, parents, and students regarding the resumption of school operations as soon as possible.

Conclusion

The fire at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton was a tragic event that caused significant damage to the building. The quick response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Compton Fire Department prevented any injuries and minimized the impact of the fire. As the investigation continues into the cause of the blaze, the school district officials are working to ensure the smooth continuation of school operations.