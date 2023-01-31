Business, Tribal Leader Hattie Mitchell Earns Appointment to National Post

Hattie Mitchell Photo by REDW

Hattie Mitchell, CPA, CFE, CVGA, has been appointed to the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council (GASAC). Mitchell, a Senior Manager and Tribal Consultant in REDW’s National Tribal Practice, and member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation (PBPN), is based in REDW’s Phoenix office and will serve a two-year term with the GASAC.

The GASAC is responsible for consulting with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) on technical issues on the Board's agenda, project priorities, matters likely to require the attention of the GASB, selection and organization of task forces, and such other matters as may be requested by the GASB or its chair. The Council has more than 25 members who are broadly representative of preparers, attesters, and users of financial information.

“I thank the Native American Finance Officers Association, who nominated me for this national role, as well as REDW for its support of and commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest level of ethics as it relates to the accounting profession,” says Mitchell. “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members as we support the Governmental Accounting Standards Board in establishing and improving financial accounting and reporting standards, providing useful information to investors and other users of financial reports, and educating stakeholders on how to most effectively understand and implement those standards.”

In addition to her GASAC appointment, Mitchell serves on the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Tribal Finance and Accounting Advisory Board, which works to enhance the financial acumen of tribal leaders and tribal employees through virtual and in-person certification programs and conferences. Its Introductory Tribal Finance and Accounting Certificate program won the prestigious 2021 Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA) Education Program of the Year award.

“We are tremendously proud of Hattie, a transformational leader who lives REDW’s purpose to make meaningful contributions in the lives of our clients, our communities, and each other every single day,” says Steve Cogan, REDW Managing Principal. “She will be an asset and contributor to the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council, as she has been since day one at REDW.”

Mitchell is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and a Certified Value Growth Advisor (CVGA). She was elected Tribal Treasurer of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation from 2012 to 2016 and currently serves as the Treasurer for the Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA), and Treasurer for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Entertainment Corporation. Mitchell has been honored for her leadership, including being named among the Jayhawk Area Council – Topeka’s “Top 20 Under 40” in 2014. She also received the 2013 Native American “40 Under 40” award from the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED). She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Accounting and Finance from Washburn University and was recognized by The Washburn Alumni Association as the “Graduate of the Last Decade.” In addition, Mitchell studied abroad, both International Politics at Cambridge University in Cambridge, England, Spanish Communication at Cantabria University in Santander, Spain, and both studied and applied case-study method emphasis to make business decisions about real businesses at Harvard Business School’s Summer Venture in Management Program.