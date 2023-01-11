Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-Thon

It’s almost that time of year again: tax season. That means it’s time to get your paperwork together. Most of us don’t look forward to it, but it’s a lot easier when you have some help. As you gather up your documents, you’ll come across those old ones you don’t need to keep. We can help you get rid of them – safely, securely and at no cost to you. Join Mercy Care and Mercy Care Advantage for their first ever Shred-A-Thon! Bring the family and a box of documents and let them help you get them shredded.

What: FREE Shred-A-Thon hosted by Mercy Care and Mercy Care Advantage

When: Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: ASU Preparatory Academy, which is located at 735 East Fillmore Street in Phoenix/

Details: Drop off documents for shredding, including bank, credit card and billing statements, receipts and paycheck stubs, tax records older than seven years, medical records and more. One box will be provided per family. There will also be a live DJ and health information for the entire family available.

About Mercy Care and Mercy Care Advantage

Mercy Care is a not-for-profit Medicaid managed-care health plan, serving AHCCCS members in Arizona since 1985. Mercy Care is a local company sponsored by Dignity Health and Ascension Health. Mercy Care provides access to physical and behavioral health care services for Medicaid-eligible families, children, seniors, and individuals with developmental/cognitive disabilities. Among those to whom we provide access to these services are members who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid (AHCCCS). We do this through our dual-eligible special needs plan, Mercy Care Advantage.

Mercy Care Advantage is a not-for-profit managed care organization with a Medicare contract that provides health care services and prescription drug coverage to members eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid (AHCCCS) in its service areas. Learn more at www.MercyCareAZ.org.