Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Shares 2023 Cookie Season Plans

Each year, Girl Scouts in Arizona participate in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. And this year it is not only bigger and better than ever, but longer as well. For the first time in the history of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), the local cookie season will take place for seven full weeks from Jan. 16 to Mar. 5, 2023.

“As in year’s past, all the Girl Scout Cookies’ proceeds stay local to help girls fund impactful projects to benefit the community; embark on amazing girl-led troop adventures; provide programs in STEM, the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship; maintain and improve four camp properties; and provide financial assistance that keeps Girl Scouting available and affordable for all girls,” says Mary Mitchell, co-CEO of GSACPC.

In total, over 7,000 girls grades K-12 in more than 90 communities across central and northern Arizona will take part in the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

“We extended our cookie season by one week to support girls interested in selling our new, limited-edition Raspberry Rally cookie, as Feb. 27 is the earliest date the flavor will be available for shipping from our baker. Now our community has more time to support girls and stock up on their favorite cookie flavors,” says Christina Spicer, co-CEO of GSACPC.

To add to the anticipation of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season, Girl Scouts is excited to welcome Planet Oat Oatmilk as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Planet Oat Oatmilk is free from dairy, gluten, soy, and peanuts, and pairs perfectly with the entire cookie lineup. Girl Scouts champion millions of girls as they learn, grow, and thrive through adventure, and Planet Oat is proud to support these efforts as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

In addition to the extended sale dates and the national partnership, here is a snapshot of everything as it relates to the 2023 cookie season across Central and Northern Arizona, including the NEW digital-only cookie, the return of the Bring Home the Cookies 5K, the Devin Booker Girl Scout Bus, Cookie CEO Fast Pitch, and more:

GSACPC Cookie Lineup

· Adventurefuls: Brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. $5

· Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages. $5

· Thin Mints: Mint flavored with a delicious chocolaty coating. Vegan. $5

· Tagalongs: Layers of peanut butter with a rich, chocolaty coating. $5

· Samoas: Caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies. $5

· Trefoils: Iconic and delicious shortbread cookies. $5

· Do-si-dos: Crisp and crunchy oatmeal outside and creamy peanut butter inside. $5

· Girl Scout S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling. $6

· Toffee-tastics: Buttery (and gluten-free) cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits. $6

· NEW Raspberry Rally: Thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating. $5 (will be available through digital sales only, and only from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, while supplies last)

NEW Raspberry Rally

GSACPC and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are pleased to announce that a new cookie – Raspberry Rally – will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. A thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating, Raspberry Rally will not replace any other Girl Scout Cookie favorites across Central and Northern Arizona. It will serve as an enhancement to the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. This must-have new cookie is first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only while supplies last, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. Please note this cookie will only be sold online from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5 while supplies last.

Through the Digital Cookie platform, which GSACPC has utilized since 2016 in addition to traditional booths, girls build a custom website so they can invite friends and family to purchase cookies, with the option of having cookies delivered in-person or shipped directly to their home. Girls can also use the Digital Cookie Mobile App to accept credit card payments on the go from customers. Digital Cookie also introduces lessons about online marketing, application use, and eCommerce to Girl Scouts, through building their own cookie website and managing their virtual sales.

NEW Financial Literacy Badges

Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making.

LOCAL Cookie CEO Fast Pitch and NEW Kick-Off Block Party – Jan. 21

Valley CEOs are preparing Girl Scout entrepreneurs for a successful cookie season at the Cookie CEO Fast Pitch on Jan. 21. During this event, local CEOs/executives will guide Girl Scout Juniors, Seniors, and Ambassadors and help sharpen their communication skills, sales pitches, and give them sound business advice and tips to unleash their inner CEO.

For the first time ever, after the Cookie CEO Fast Pitch, GSACPC join State Forty Eight for a block party at their Chandler location, which is located at 3245 N Arizona Ave. in Chandler. The FREE, OPEN-TO-THE-PUBLIC event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature Girl Scout cookie booths as well as State Forty Eight products and deals, local entrepreneurs, food trucks and a DJ.

LOCAL Girl Scout Cookie Night, Devin Booker Bus and Patch Reveal with the Phoenix Suns – Jan. 22

On Jan. 22, hundreds of Girl Scouts will descend upon Footprint Center to collectively cheer on the Phoenix Suns in their showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Beyond that, as the game comes to a close, dozens of Girl Scouts will take over the plaza outside Footprint Center to sell cookies as well as showcase their new Girl Scout Devin Booker Bus on the plaza. Even better? This year, the local Girl Scouts have created a custom patch to commemorate the partnership, which will also be unveiled during the event as well.

“The mini-bus, made possible by a Devin Booker Starting Five grant, is used to transport girls to and from educational and character-building activities and experiences. Due to vandalism and theft of its prior vehicle, GSACPC had no way to transport girls to programs and events. The lack of transportation often meant that girls would not have an opportunity to participate in activities,” says Mitchell.

LOCAL Mountainside Fitness National Cookie Weekend – Feb. 18-19

For the first time ever, GSACPC is teaming up with Mountainside Fitness. In addition to Girl Scouts boothing at several participating locations, after customers purchase cookies, they may take them inside to Mountainside’s MCafe and use them to make a delicious, decadent shake!

LOCAL Bring Home the Cookies 5K Run/Walk – Feb. 25

Join GSACPC and State Forty Eight Foundation, for the second Bring Home the Cookies 5K Run/Walk on Feb. 25 at Westgate in Glendale. The family-friendly event, open to Girl Scout families, competitive runners, walkers, and the community at large, will start and finish at Westgate and feature music, food, and cookie booths. All registered participants will receive a Girl Scout goodie bag with a State Forty Eight branded 5K shirt, a package of Girl Scout Cookies, a medal, and more!

To register for the 5K, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/5k and for more information on the local Girl Scout Cookie Season, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org.

“Bring Home the Cookies 5k is a community celebration of all our incredible girls and their dedication, innovation, and creativity. Girl Scouts are learning first-hand entrepreneurship and financial skills they will carry with them their entire life. We are honored to partner with State Forty Eight and State Forty Eight Foundation to celebrate Arizona’s entrepreneurs before the final week of cookie season,” says Spicer.

In addition to the race itself, the event will feature special appearances from local mascots and special guests. There will be a full-scale Runner’s Village, including more traditional vendors and cookie booths as well as local Girl Scout entrepreneurs, who will be exhibiting and selling their crafts and goods.

LOCAL Digital Cookie

Through this digital selling platform, girls build a custom website so they can invite friends and family to purchase cookies, with the option of having cookies delivered in-person or shipped directly to their home (week of Feb 27 only). Girls can also use the Digital Cookie Mobile App to accept credit card payments on the go from customers. Digital Cookie also introduces lessons about online marketing, application use, and eCommerce to Girl Scouts, through building their own cookie website and managing their virtual sales.

LOCAL Booths

Girls will be setting up a temporary “shop” in front of local establishments for the public to purchase cookies. Booth locations this year include longtime supporters Fry’s Food and Drug Stores, Bashas’ Family of Stores, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Safeway, GNC and many other retailers and small businesses.

Visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder and use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a cookie booth near you. It’s simple – just enter your zip code and choose from a list of locations nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35j0a8_0kA6wXpH00
GSACPC is proud to announce its 2023 cookie season.Photo byGSACPC

