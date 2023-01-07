Scottsdale, AZ

Rock The Rooftop Raises $55,000 for Arizona Nonprofits



Rock The Rooftop, a first-year charity concert that took place under the stars on the W Hotel’s exclusive WET Deck in December and featured performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Loud Luxury, raised $55,000 for local organizations in its inaugural year benefitting Riot Gives Back which shared the proceeds with Make-A-Wish Arizona. Event committee members, including its co-founders John Creighton, Jason Adler, and Dillan Micus, joined together with the Scottsdale Mayor and Scottsdale City Councilmembers on Jan. 6 at the W Hotel to celebrate the organizations and present them with $27,500 donations.

“Rock The Rooftop is an event that brings a lot of good to so many people,” said Adler. “We are proud to be able to help these two charities in their important missions. John Creighton, Dillan Micus, and I look forward to continuing the success of this charitable event for years to come.”

The funds donated to Riot Gives Back will benefit the organization’s mission to support first responders, military members and veterans and their families, and the compassionate care of children.

The funds donated to Make-A-Wish Arizona will help the organization continue to grant life-changing wishes for Arizona children with critical illnesses.

“Riot Hospitality Group is in five states and growing and that is a testament to Ryan and the group,” said Ortega. “And Scottsdale is home to Make-A-Wish. Today is about two wonderful homegrown, wonderful non-profits assisting people with jobs and opportunities downtown and young lives that are still learning to walk or read. We are an amazing city.”

“We are grateful to Rock The Rooftop for this amazing donation,” said Hibbert. “We are fortunate to be able to start a foundation that can help so many lives and we just getting started.”

Riot Hospitality Group (RHG) is a national, premier hospitality management company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company is known for managing and co-creating unique restaurant, nightlife, and hotel food and beverage brands. It oversees 12 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, and Illinois, and by the end of 2023 will have 18 locations. With a passion for evolving the typical restaurant and entertainment landscape, RHG is committed to creating novel and meaningful experiences for every guest. The company is comprised of people who believe in leading by example. Their passion is fueled by a dedication to customer engagement, a strong commitment to genuine hospitality, and philanthropic ties in the community. In 2022, RHG launched the Riot Gives Back Foundation, which focuses on first responders, military members and veterans and their families, and the compassionate care of children. RHG brands include Cake, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, El Hefe, Farm & Craft, Hand Cut Chophouse, and Riot House. Additionally, it manages The District, Maya Day and Nightclub, and Clubhouse at Maya. For more information, visit www.riothg.com. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKV1Q_0k6AxBKe00
Rock The Rooftop co-founders, Scottsdale City Mayor and Councilmembers award Riot Gives Back, Make-A-Wish with donations.Photo byRiot Hospitality Group

