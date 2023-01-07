Phoenix, AZ

Delta Dental of Arizona Honored by Children’s Museum of Phoenix

ABSEESITALL

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has announced the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation as its 2022 Kids at Heart Award recipient. The honor, presented to Delta Dental of Arizona director of community benefit Barb Kozuh during the Children’s Museum of Phoenix Night at the Museum Gala on Nov. 5, was awarded to the organization for its ongoing commitment to strengthening children’s learning through play; helping to make additional and better play possible for Arizona’s children; demonstrating a commitment to learning through play; making outstanding contributions of time and or/investment to enriching the lives of children; and making outstanding contributions to strengthen and advance the interests of children.

“The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is honored to present our 2022 Kids at Heart Award to Barb Kozuh and Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation,” said Georgie Hanlin, the Museum’s Director of Development. “Our 14-year partnership has provided over a half-million children and their families with proper oral hygiene education and dental supplies. We thank you, Barb and Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, for helping us enhance the lives of children in and around the community.”

“We have been proud to partner with the Children’s Museum of Phoenix since 2008,” says Kozuh. “Over the past 14 years, we have worked to provide thousands of hours of interactive oral health education at the Museum while distributing nearly 460,000 Smile Bags containing toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and fun facts about dental health. In total, we’ve collectively educated and impacted an estimated 550,000 children and their caregivers through this partnership.”

The organizations’ longest-running collaboration takes place at the Museum each year in February – National Children’s Dental Health Month – and features onsite oral health education programs for Museum visitors including magic and puppet shows as well as Q&A sessions with pediatric dentistry students from A.T. Still University. Daily hands-on activities range from art projects to teaching proper brushing techniques and flossing tactics, crafts to create tooth-saver necklaces, educational opportunities in the KIDchen and The Children’s Garden to learn about the healthy foods you can eat that help your teeth stay healthy and bright plus cool programs about the teeth of various animals.

“Tooth decay is the number one chronic disease among children and is nearly 100% preventable. By partnering with the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, we hope to educate parents and children to establish good oral health habits and recognize the power of a healthy smile,” said Kozuh.

Phoenix Children's Museum presenting Delta Dental of Arizona with its prestigious honor.Photo byChildren's Museum of Phoenix

