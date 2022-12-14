Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero of the Year Nominations Now Open

The Northern Arizona Oral Health Coalition, whose mission is to is to improve the public’s oral and general wellness with the focus on vulnerable populations through community partnerships, is pleased to announce it has formally opened nominations for its Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero of the Year Award Presented by Delta Dental of Arizona.

Nominations for this 2022-2023 award are open to individuals living and working in Coconino County who engage in raising awareness about the importance of oral health; actively support oral health across the lifespan; lead and organize oral health activities for the underserved, including but not limited to direct oral health services. All nominations are due by January 14, 2023.

Nominations must identify at least three specific volunteer public awareness or service activities led or initiated by the Hero and a demonstrated history and commitment to oral health. Membership in the Coalition is not required to submit an individual, and the individual need not be a member of the Coalition to be selected. The 2023 Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero of the Year Award Presented by Delta Dental of Arizona honoree(s) will be announced in February 2023.

“There are countless oral health heroes across northern Arizona, many of whom we work with through our support of several programs in the area, notably Flagstaff Medical Center, North Country Health Care, NAU School of Dental Hygiene, Coconino County Cooperative Extension, Northern Arizona Council of Government, Verde Valley Medical Center, and many more,” says Michael Jones, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona. “The tireless work being done to increase access to oral health services to all individuals across northern Arizona should be commended as we collaboratively continue to improve lives by promoting optimal oral health.”

“The oral health needs in communities across the rural landscape of northern Arizona are daunting. Annually, countless individuals donate their time and expertise to helping others get dental care, and we want to celebrate them! We are grateful for the support by Delta Dental of Arizona for this year’s Hero award,” says Peter Van Wyck, Coalition Co-chair and Senior Director, Northeast Regional Area, First Things First.

For more information or to nominate a Hero, please contact Coalition Coordinator Chelsi Jaquez,chelsiree916@gmail.com.

Arizona dentist performing a preventative screening to a local youth patient.

