Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday Fundraiser

ABSEESITALL

Wilde Wealth Management Group, which is headquartered in Scottsdale but has offices across Arizona in Tempe, Glendale, Tucson, Sedona and Payson as well as branches in California and Indiana, has contributed to a “merry and bright” holiday season for more than 800 children in need with a donation of 500 toys and $5,000 in additional cash donations to Toys for Tots in December.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks. This is Wilde’s 18th year supporting Toys for Tots, and this annual tradition is in addition to the firm’s bi-monthly fundraising and volunteer programs for nonprofits across Arizona through its Wilde for Arizona Community Outreach Program.

“Wilde for Arizona is our commitment to operating as servant leaders across Arizona while as financial leaders for our clients and within our industry,” said Trevor Wilde, Wilde Wealth Management Group chief executive officer. “Through Wilde for Arizona, we empower our team to together and on their own with our support to be active members of the communities where we all work and live.”

From sponsoring local sports teams to organizing fundraising events for nonprofits in need or donating to causes “near and dear,” Wilde Wealth Management makes a difference in the lives of people across Arizona in many ways. In addition to Toys for Tots, the organization is active in supporting Child Crisis Arizona, Junior Achievement of Arizona, Free Arts for Abused Children, Sunshine Acres, Chrysalis, and many more.

For more information, please visit www.wildewealth.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pd1gL_0jhaRO6400
Wilde Wealth team members with a portion of their collected donation.Photo byWilde Wealth Management Group

