Fiesta Bowl unveils community resource room in Bisbee

Fiesta Bowl Charities, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Bisbee Unified School District, unveiled and celebrated the renovated and newly named Fiesta Bowl Charities Community Resource Room at the Bisbee Science Lab. The outdoor pavilion will host STEAM programs, lectures, a Minke Whale exhibit and much more to foster exploration and educational programming for youth.

The unveiling in Bisbee furthers the Fiesta Bowl’s commitment to spread its community impact to every corner of Arizona. On average, up to 50 Bisbee community members will utilize the Fiesta Bowl Charities Community Resource Room daily and benefit from the creative outlet and enriching learning space it fosters. It will provide children in Bisbee with resources to expand their learning and provide opportunities to gain skills necessary for them to succeed today and for years to come. The project enhances the work that the Bisbee Science, Exploration and Research Center is doing in the region. This new space will allow the Bisbee Science Lab and the Copper Queen Library to have an exciting new outside learning space that will allow us to expand all our programs.

Fiesta Bowl and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona have a long-standing relationship of working together to enhance the lives of Arizonans. This is the fourth resource room the two organizations have teamed up to renovate in the last four years. Through the partnership, Fiesta Bowl and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona have also created the Empowering Diversity Scholarship and set a Guinness World Record for the largest game of Freeze Tag.