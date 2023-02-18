Oregano's Pizza Bistro A Great Restaurant in Tucson, Arizona

Photo by Abigail Littrell

I recently enjoyed a beautiful evening with my family at Oregano's Pizza Bistro. After passing the restaurant various times throughout the year, we finally decided to try it out. It is now one of our favorite places to eat. With its classic decor, cozy atmosphere, and mouth-watering meals, Oregano's is the perfect dining spot.

Oregano's History & Philosophy

Oregano's is special because it's a family-owned restaurant with meals inspired by traditional family recipes. The restaurant's Linkedin profile states that the Italian and vintage-themed restaurant was founded in 1993 by Mark S. Russel. Oregano's is based on the philosophy that "the key to happiness is friends, good food, and music." The restaurant really does bring this idea together. Oregano's felt like the perfect place to make unforgettable memories with loved ones and have a joyful time. The vintage music sets the mood for a delightful and cozy dining experience. Enjoying a plate of delicious pasta, pizza, or salad while tapping your feet to an old-timey tune will make you feel happy and content.

The Food

The meals were out of this world, with each bite better than the last. I have only tried two so far; the Big Rig Pasta and the El Diablo shrimp pasta. They were both so satisfying and flavorful.

Photo by Abigail Littrell

An interesting fact about Oregano's that makes the restaurant even more admirable is that the potato chips are homemade.

Photo by Abigail Littrell

The Atmosphere

The stunning decor was the first thing that caught my eye when I walked into the Oregano's restaurant. There are TVs with classic movies playing, old books, and vintage posters. The atmosphere of Oregano's is incomparable.

Photo by Abigail Littrell

You'll feel as if you traveled back in time at Oregano's as a lovely vintage environment surrounds you. The restaurant is like a museum. It is filled with various unique and rare items to look at.

Photo by Abigail Littrell

When you sit down at a table in Oreganos you will feel peace and joy as you are surrounded by so much beauty. The table I sat at with my family had a gorgeous chandelier over it. It really set the mood for a wonderful night out.

Photo by Abigail Littrell

The restaurant also has an enchanting patio surrounded by lights where you can sit and eat your meal.

Photo by Abigail Littrell

Eat at Oregano's

In conclusion, if you haven't eaten at Oregano's yet then you are missing out. Oregano's is a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience that will leave you with lasting memories. Whether you are looking for an exciting night out or just a place to grab a delicious meal, Oregano's should be at the top of your list.

If you want to save money on restaurants and gas, download the Upside App:

https://upside.app.link/ABIGAIL35823

Read My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona