Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel Guide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cww84_0jJoacf900
Photo byAbigail Littrell

I recently visited the fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Strip was mesmerizing. I stared at the massive skyscrapers and was astonished by how much we have created in this world. Las Vegas is more than gambling, money, and drinking. Vegas is a masterpiece and a work of art. These are the reasons why you should visit Las Vegas, Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4WFO_0jJoacf900
Photo byKiefer WrightonUnsplash

See the World

In Vegas, you can see Rome, Paris, New York, Venice, and more. When I visited the Las Vegas Strip, I was in awe. I saw the entire world in one place. With each casino having different themes and architecture, there are endless things to discover. I have never been to Paris or New York, so seeing versions of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty was life-altering.

Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is definitely one of the reasons why you should visit Las Vegas. Before I went to Las Vegas, my mom told me to make sure I see Caesar's Palace. I don't know what I expected, but it wasn't what I saw. When I first walked into the palace, I was amazed. I had never seen a place so beautiful in my life. The entire casino is a work of art with its immense statues and structures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kvDi_0jJoacf900
Photo byhotelsinheaven

I entered Caesars Palace through the forum shops section. What caught my eye were the giant escalators that led up to another floor of the palace. The light shining in as the escalators were moving up looked heavenly and unreal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bT3XU_0jJoacf900
Photo byAbigail Littrell

In my YouTube video, I use my creativity and editing skills along with the already brilliant architecture to create an artistic perspective of the gorgeous Caesars Palace. I like to make my travel vlogs unique and tell a story, so if you like creative videos and editing then subscribe! The theme of the video is the reality of the heavenly Caesars Palace is glitching into the Matrix. It's a trippy concept of the magical Caesars Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzLGP_0jJoacf900
Book a Room at Caesars PalacePhoto byTrip.com

New York, New York

The New York, New York in Las Vegas gives you a glimpse of the real Big Apple. With the towering skyscrapers and mini Statue of Liberty, you will be transported into New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldMRg_0jJoacf900
Photo byAbigail Littrell

The New York, New York casino in Las Vegas is stunning. As soon as you walk inside, you'll be captivated by the vibrant colors of New York art and architecture. An exhilarating activity at the casino is the Big Apple roller coaster that loops you around the abundant New York, New York buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZUBP_0jJoacf900
Photo byyourvegasholiday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfxC5_0jJoacf900
Photo byWayAway Plus

View Prices of Las Vegas Hotel Rooms: https://www.trip.com/hotels/list?city=26282&display=Las%20Vegas&optionId=26282&optionType=City&optionName=Las%20Vegas&Allianceid=3755591&SID=18817364&ouid=

The Venetian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnGWN_0jJoacf900
Photo bytommao wangonUnsplash

The Venetian is an astonishing mimic of Venice, Italy, and another reason why you should visit Las Vegas. I can't believe how phenomenal Las Vegas is. Each casino's architecture is a masterpiece, especially the Venetian. Not only that, the Venetian was by far the best casino to gamble at. My boyfriend and I gambled at a variety of casinos during our trip. We won more often at The Venetian than we did at other casinos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WDvV_0jJoacf900
Stay at the Venetian Las VegasPhoto byTrip.com

The Venetian is another example of how you can experience the world in Las Vegas. You can enjoy a depiction of Venice at a closer distance and cheaper price. If you don't have loads of money to travel to different places, you can admire the world from one location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTUKs_0jJoacf900
Photo byFodors Travel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pJXb_0jJoacf900
Photo byAbigail Littrell

Events and Activities for Everyone

Las Vegas is a great place to visit for its variety of activities. There's something for everyone to do, regardless of age. The Vegas strip has plenty of kid-friendly activities, but obviously, there are plenty of things for adults to do also.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8v1e_0jJoacf900
Photo bytiqets

The Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay

The Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is like an adventure through ancient ruins. I felt like Laura Croft in Tomb Raider or Nathan Drake in Uncharted. The architecture of the aquarium is out of this world. It is beautifully designed with striking plants and artistically built structures. The Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is immersive, as it made me feel like I was in a vast jungle. In my video, I wanted the viewer to feel they are adventuring in a dream through ancient jungle ruins and swimming through the ocean. I hope you get immersed in the psychedelic aquarium visuals.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Las Vegas

The Marvel Avengers Station alone is why you should visit Las Vegas, Nevada. If you're a big Marvel fan then the Avengers Station is something you should see. The interactive museum trains you to be an Avengers station agent. With movie costumes, props, technology, and interactive games you will have a thrilling time. The museum is located at the Treasure Island Resort. In my video below, you can get an idea of what the Marvel experience is like.

Fountains of Bellagio

The Fountains of Bellagio are beautiful and inspiring. Water, lights, and music combine in a spectacular display. Every night this fountain performs a different show, and it's absolutely breathtaking. The colossal water dancing with music puts you in a trance. In my video I added a unique editing style, making the show even more amazing. The fountain show is a must-see when you're in Las Vegas.

If you prefer to see the original show with music here is a video of that. Although, nothing compares to how these gorgeous fountains look in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qt7Lr_0jJoacf900
Photo byAbigail Littrell

Activities Outside the Strip

Not only are there tons of activities along the strip, but there are many one-of-a-kind exhibits outside the strip as well. One example is a museum called Meow Wolf. It's a psychedelic and magical experience.

Visit Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, you will have the time of your life. Many people may be against Las Vegas and not want to travel there. I can't blame them because it is called the city of sin. It's based on your choices and what you do that determines what kind of trip you will have. Vegas can be a fun and innocent trip or a fun and sinful trip. You can choose what kind of experience you want. Regardless of your Las Vegas preferences, it is a great vacation spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9TUt_0jJoacf900
Photo byanabalaku.blogspot.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LE4QL_0jJoacf900
Photo byAbigail Littrell

Las Vegas Travel Tips

  • When I was in Las Vegas, I felt very safe. However, when it got late at night, around 2-4 a.m., there would start to be fewer tourists walking along the strip. There were prostitutes and extremely drunk people around. So I recommend not being out that late. If you are going with kids, it would probably be best to walk along the strip during the day.
  • When you book a room at a hotel, they make you pay a resort fee if it's along the strip, which can be around 100-300 dollars.
  • Wear comfortable shoes because you're going to be walking a lot. Trust me, if you wear heels or uncomfortable shoes, you will regret it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RYAL_0jJoacf900
Photo byAbigail Littrell

How to Save Money on Your Trip

  • Get cash out of your bank account before going to Las Vegas. All ATMs will charge you a fee and you can't get cashback at stores.
  • Pack water so you don't have to pay for water.
  Don't pay the full price for Las Vegas activities. There are many ways to save online. Most activities are 40-50 dollars a ticket, but you can bundle and save.
  • Book your room on Trip.com where you can earn points that you can use toward your next adventure. Trip.com also has tons of deals that save you money.
  Another website you can use is WayAway. Get cashback on travel purchases, learn about hidden gems, and receive travel advice.

