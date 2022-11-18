Tucson, AZ

How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona

This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Winterhaven has always been one of the most phenomenal places to view Christmas lights in Tucson. The festival has stunning light displays. Some of the decorations depict famous movies and characters. It is an exciting experience to see some of your favorite characters in the Winterhaven light decorations. Get yourself some hot cocoa and celebrate the holidays by walking around Winterhaven in Tucson, Arizona.

View Christmas Lights Around Tucson Neighborhoods

Another way to celebrate the holidays this year in Tucson is to simply admire the lights around you. Drive around your neighborhood and appreciate the creativity of Tucson locals. You will be surprised by the amount of eye-catching light decorations there are. The San Xavier Mission is sometimes decorated with lights during the holidays. It is a beautiful sight worth seeing.

Mount Lemmon

There is nothing like being in the snow and underneath the pine trees on Mountain Lemmon. Taking a trip to Mount Lemmon in Tucson is a perfect way to celebrate this winter. There are many areas to discover and things to do. Make unforgettable memories with loved ones. Go sledding, ride the ski lift, explore the townsite, make snow angels, and admire the incredible nature view.

Madera Canyon

If you are looking for something more simple than going all the way to Mount Lemmon or you want a different scenery, then Madera Canyon is a great alternative. Enjoy the snowy landscape and hike through nature at Madera Canyon in Arizona. Being out in the open land in the snow is an extraordinary way to celebrate this winter season.

Cracker Barrel Gift Shop

Cracker Barrel is a one-of-a-kind restaurant with its antique decor and delicious country food. The store has a wide selection of creative knick-knacks. During the holiday season, Cracker Barrel has the loveliest collection of Christmas decorations. The holiday decor includes sparkling snowglobes, adorable moving elves, and Santa statues. The store also contains other merchandise like vintage toys, candy, clothing, and jewelry. Getting a bite to eat at Cracker Barrel and admiring the beautiful festive items within the store is a great way to celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona.

Explore the Tucson Mall

Every time I spend a day at the Tucson Mall during the holidays it gets me in the Christmas spirit. During the Winter season, the Tucson mall is filled with gorgeous holiday decor. With giant Christmas trees, candy shops, and meetings with Santa, the Tucson Mall is an excellent place to have a wonderful holiday time. Enjoy some holiday shopping while cherishing the festive decorations.

Tanque Verde Swapmeet

The Tanque Verde Swapmeet is a nice place to find gifts for loved ones, eat delicious food, and spend the day. The swapmeet in Tucson has amusement rides, live music, and rare finds. Sparkling Christmas decorations can be seen during the holidays at the Tanque Verde Swapmeet. I am not sure if they still do this, but when I was younger they would have a festive train ride that would loop around the area. Regardless, the Tanque Verde Swapmeet is a fun place for everyone to enjoy during the holidays. Below is a photo of me and my brother around 2016 at the Tanque Verde Swapmeet in Tucson, Arizona.

Reid Park Zoo Lights

The Reid Park Zoo Lights has always been one of my favorite places to go in Tucson during the holidays. I love all the entrancing light designs of animals, flowers, and more. Zoo Lights also has hot chocolate, a merry-go-round, and live entertainment. One thing I adore about Zoo Lights is the snow machine that creates fake snowfall. In Tucson, we don't get to see much snow during Winter. The fake snow feels close to real and I love it. With the fake snow and dazzling decor, Zoo Lights is an amazing Christmas experience.

Tucson Botanical Gardens

The Tucson Botanical Gardens usually has Christmas events and light displays every year. I haven't been to the Tucson Botanical Gardens during the holidays. However, I think it would be an amazing holiday experience to see the sparkling light displays and lanterns with plants.

Discover More Events in Tucson, Arizona

Celebrate Christmas from Home

I know this isn't specific to Tucson, but there are many ways to celebrate the holidays from home. You can watch movies and YouTube videos with loved ones or by yourself. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate from home.

Nemo's Dreamscapes:

One of my favorite YouTube channels right now is a channel called Nemo's Dreamscapes. The channel has hundreds of videos including holiday-themed ones. The channel usually has videos with vintage music and other sound effects of rain, snow, or ocean waves. You can listen to the videos while you study, work, or sleep. I find the videos super relaxing. The holiday-themed ones get me in the holiday spirit. I struggled to sleep for a while and this channel's videos helped me.

Christmas Travel Videos

Another way to get into the Christmas spirit from home is to watch Christmas travel videos. I think spending Christmas in New York City would be a dream come true. I like to watch videos of Christmas in New York on my VR headset because it feels like I am actually there. Being able to travel and learn about the world through virtual reality is truly amazing. Here is an example of the type of videos I like to watch.

My Favorite Christmas Movies:

Just Friends: While visiting his hometown during Christmas, a man comes face-to-face with his old high school crush.

Pete's Christmas: A put-upon teen finds himself reliving the same miserable Christmas day over and over again.

Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh: Stepbrothers Drake and Josh must give a foster family the best Christmas ever or face years in jail for a Christmas party gone wrong.

Let it Snow (Netflix): When a snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives unexpectedly colliding.

Christmas Inheritance (Netflix): To be the CEO, an heiress is challenged by her dad to deliver a Christmas letter in person to his ex-partner in their hometown - traveling by bus, incognito, and with only $100.

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix): A medieval English knight is magically transported to present-day America where he falls for a high school science teacher who is disillusioned by love.

