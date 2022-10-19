Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.

Laughlin offers some of the same features as Las Vegas, but it is a safer and more simple location. With its stunning river, boat rides, events, and gambling Laughlin, Nevada is an extraordinary place to visit. There are plenty of attractions in Laughlin, Nevada, and it is an incredible vacation spot for countless reasons.

A Vacation for Everyone

There are a diverse amount of kid-friendly activities in Laughlin, Nevada, making it a great destination for families. I have been going to Laughlin ever since I was a kid. Every time I would go, I would have a fun time because at the casino we stayed at there were tons of activities for me to enjoy such as arcades, swimming, bowling, and more! At the Riverside Casino, there is a place called Kid Kastle where I would stay and hang out with other kids while my mom gambled. I had an unforgettable time in Laughlin, Nevada as a kid. Only recently when I turned 21, I could finally gamble when I visited Laughlin.

Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino

There are a variety of casinos in Laughlin, Nevada including the Aquarius, Colorado Belle, and Golden Nugget. The Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino is the casino my family and I always stay at when we visit Laughlin. I recently went to Laughlin, Nevada with my boyfriend and family. We enjoyed a wonderful time at the Riverside Resort Casino. It is a phenomenal casino with a lot of activities to explore. View the video below to see my experience in Laughlin and at the Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino.

One of my favorite things to do at the Riverside Casino is to go on a boat ride. The Riverside boat ride is a lovely adventure. Relax on the boat ride, drink piña coladas, and learn about Laughlin's history. There are a lot of incredible views to see while riding the Riverside boat. The boat tours around a wide area of the river going underneath the Laughlin bridge and shows the various casinos. It is about an hour to two-hour long cruise.

The Riverside Casino additionally offers an interesting car show. The car show takes you back in time with its old-school cars and other antique items such as old-type writers. It's an entertaining activity and show for everyone to enjoy.

The Riverside Casino has an entire floor with fun activities such as an arcade and bowling. There are actually two different arcades at the Riverside Casino. As I mentioned earlier the Riverside Casino has a place called Kid Kastle where your kids can go to play while you gamble. It's an indoor playground with a lot of fun activities for the children to do. There are video games, basketball, and more!

The casino also includes a pool where pool parties are held. There are several restaurants and snack bars in the Casino including a buffet that overlooks a gorgeous view of the river. With restaurants, arcades, bowling, and pool parties, the Riverside Resort and Casino is a fantastic place to enjoy your stay in Laughlin, Nevada.

River Activities

The river is one of the main characteristics of Laughlin that makes it stand out. Gamble while you enjoy a mesmerizing view of the Colorado River. There are a range of river activities available in Laughlin. You can rent a jet ski, go on a cruise, go kayaking, and play in the river. A way to see a view of the river is to walk the river walk.

The River Walk

There is a long sidewalk connecting most of the casinos in Laughlin, Nevada called the river walk. Enjoy a peaceful stroll next to the river and admire the architecture of the casinos. I walked the river walk with my boyfriend at night, and it was a romantic time. The river walk is a beautiful place to take a stroll with your significant other. We took in the sights and sounds of the casinos and river. While walking the river walk, we stopped and went inside the different casinos. I enjoyed the Aquarius Casino because it had an addicting digital blackjack game that I could play for hours. It was not at the Riverside Casino. The river walk helps you tour the different casinos easily and view the river.

Admire the Nature

Laughlin, Nevada is a place where you can relax and admire the outdoors. There are plenty of spots to take in the Colorado River in Laughlin. In addition to the benches lining the river walk, there are also areas with palm trees and other vegetation where you can relax and enjoy the river. There are wildlife everywhere surrounding the river including birds and ducks. The river itself is very clear, and you can often see fish swimming in it.

Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

Laughlin, Nevada is the perfect place to take your family for a vacation. There is something for everyone to do in Laughlin, from gambling at various casinos to attending a relaxing river cruise. You can enjoy the peace and quiet of the river, and the casinos provide various activities to entertain your family such as gambling, dining, and arcades.