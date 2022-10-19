Laughlin, NV

Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

Abigail's Adventures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4f2y_0ieYDHXV00
Abigail Littrell

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.

Laughlin offers some of the same features as Las Vegas, but it is a safer and more simple location. With its stunning river, boat rides, events, and gambling Laughlin, Nevada is an extraordinary place to visit. There are plenty of attractions in Laughlin, Nevada, and it is an incredible vacation spot for countless reasons.

Disclosure: I am Trip.com and Cruise Critic affiliate

A Vacation for Everyone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1bm1_0ieYDHXV00
visitlaughlin.com

There are a diverse amount of kid-friendly activities in Laughlin, Nevada, making it a great destination for families. I have been going to Laughlin ever since I was a kid. Every time I would go, I would have a fun time because at the casino we stayed at there were tons of activities for me to enjoy such as arcades, swimming, bowling, and more! At the Riverside Casino, there is a place called Kid Kastle where I would stay and hang out with other kids while my mom gambled. I had an unforgettable time in Laughlin, Nevada as a kid. Only recently when I turned 21, I could finally gamble when I visited Laughlin.

Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyJyX_0ieYDHXV00
vegaschanges.com

There are a variety of casinos in Laughlin, Nevada including the Aquarius, Colorado Belle, and Golden Nugget. The Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino is the casino my family and I always stay at when we visit Laughlin. I recently went to Laughlin, Nevada with my boyfriend and family. We enjoyed a wonderful time at the Riverside Resort Casino. It is a phenomenal casino with a lot of activities to explore. View the video below to see my experience in Laughlin and at the Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino.

One of my favorite things to do at the Riverside Casino is to go on a boat ride. The Riverside boat ride is a lovely adventure. Relax on the boat ride, drink piña coladas, and learn about Laughlin's history. There are a lot of incredible views to see while riding the Riverside boat. The boat tours around a wide area of the river going underneath the Laughlin bridge and shows the various casinos. It is about an hour to two-hour long cruise.

Maybe you're reading this article and thinking Laughlin, Nevada is not the place for you, but you like the idea of a boat ride or cruise. CruiseCritic.com is a website that helps you find your perfect cruise. The website offers cruise travel tips, deals, and guides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMp8R_0ieYDHXV00
LasVegasSun

The Riverside Casino additionally offers an interesting car show. The car show takes you back in time with its old-school cars and other antique items such as old-type writers. It's an entertaining activity and show for everyone to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0MiY_0ieYDHXV00
Abigail Littrell

The Riverside Casino has an entire floor with fun activities such as an arcade and bowling. There are actually two different arcades at the Riverside Casino. As I mentioned earlier the Riverside Casino has a place called Kid Kastle where your kids can go to play while you gamble. It's an indoor playground with a lot of fun activities for the children to do. There are video games, basketball, and more!

The casino also includes a pool where pool parties are held. There are several restaurants and snack bars in the Casino including a buffet that overlooks a gorgeous view of the river. With restaurants, arcades, bowling, and pool parties, the Riverside Resort and Casino is a fantastic place to enjoy your stay in Laughlin, Nevada.

River Activities

The river is one of the main characteristics of Laughlin that makes it stand out. Gamble while you enjoy a mesmerizing view of the Colorado River. There are a range of river activities available in Laughlin. You can rent a jet ski, go on a cruise, go kayaking, and play in the river. A way to see a view of the river is to walk the river walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyEfH_0ieYDHXV00
Abigail Littrell

The River Walk

There is a long sidewalk connecting most of the casinos in Laughlin, Nevada called the river walk. Enjoy a peaceful stroll next to the river and admire the architecture of the casinos. I walked the river walk with my boyfriend at night, and it was a romantic time. The river walk is a beautiful place to take a stroll with your significant other. We took in the sights and sounds of the casinos and river. While walking the river walk, we stopped and went inside the different casinos. I enjoyed the Aquarius Casino because it had an addicting digital blackjack game that I could play for hours. It was not at the Riverside Casino. The river walk helps you tour the different casinos easily and view the river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fEnB_0ieYDHXV00
visitlaughlin

Look at the banner below to see the different casinos and prices.

Admire the Nature

Laughlin, Nevada is a place where you can relax and admire the outdoors. There are plenty of spots to take in the Colorado River in Laughlin. In addition to the benches lining the river walk, there are also areas with palm trees and other vegetation where you can relax and enjoy the river. There are wildlife everywhere surrounding the river including birds and ducks. The river itself is very clear, and you can often see fish swimming in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdSsQ_0ieYDHXV00
Abigail Littrell

Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

Laughlin, Nevada is the perfect place to take your family for a vacation. There is something for everyone to do in Laughlin, from gambling at various casinos to attending a relaxing river cruise. You can enjoy the peace and quiet of the river, and the casinos provide various activities to entertain your family such as gambling, dining, and arcades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeuW1_0ieYDHXV00
Abigail Littrell

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Laughlin Nevada# Laughlin Nevada Vacation# Laughlin Nevada Vacation Tips# Laughlin Nevada Travel Guide# Las Vegas Alternative Laughlin

Comments / 4

Published by

Hi I'm Abigail. This is Abigail's Adventures. I make videos on adventures, travelling, hiking, urban exploration, events, and more! I hope to share experiences and adventures that others can enjoy.

Tucson, AZ
1245 followers

More from Abigail's Adventures

Tucson, AZ

Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures, especially in Tucson, Arizona. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Historic 4th Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in Tucson. There are a variety of creative shops, restaurants with delicious food, and psychedelic murals. 4th avenue is the perfect place for hippies, free spirits, and edgy people. If you are looking for things to do in Tucson, then you should discover the artistic street of Fourth Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Where to See Art in Phoenix, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have explored and discovered the beauty of a variety of places in Phoenix, Arizona. There are numerous artsy and artistic areas in Phoenix, AZ. Art is a beautiful concept to experience. Some of the best art and most unique places are in Phoenix, Arizona. These are art places you can visit in Phoenix and beautiful art pieces that you can see.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have been to a variety of astonishing places in Phoenix, Arizona. If you are searching for things to do and places to go in Phoenix, this is the article for you!

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.

Read full story
19 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.

Read full story
5 comments

Products for Travel and Adventure

Hi, my name is Abigail, and I love hiking, traveling, and adventuring. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent adventures are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. These are great products that I think other travelers and adventurers would love!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Visit Pacific Beach in San Diego, California

A photo of me when I was 17 at Pacific Beach, CaliforniaAbigail Littrell. My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Pacific Beach is my favorite out of all the beaches I have visited in California. I have not been in a long time, so I do not have a YouTube video about it. I hope to visit again someday because this is the best beach I have been to. In 2018, I took a trip with my family to Pacific Beach in San Diego, California. These are some of the things I loved about my vacation and why you should also travel to Pacific Beach!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!

Read full story
3 comments

Experience the Beauty of the World from Home

Do you love hiking, exploring, and nature, but are stuck at home with no idea what to do? You may not always be able to afford gas or vacations. Sometimes you might not have the energy to go hiking or exploring either. Well, what if I told you the beauty of the world and universe could be seen right from your backyard or home? A while back, I was stuck at home a lot. I was doing online schooling and was constantly busy. There was also a pandemic hitting, so I decided to stay home. I loved exploring and nature, so I tried to figure out things I could experience and see right from home.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.

Read full story
2 comments
Arivaca, AZ

Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.

Read full story
13 comments
Tucson, AZ

My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for fun and unique restaurants to eat at? Well then, keep reading! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I have visited numerous restaurants around Tucson, and these are my favorite so far. I favor these restaurants not only for their excellent food but also for their fun decorations and uniqueness.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy