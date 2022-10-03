Phoenix, AZ

Where to See Art in Phoenix, Arizona

Abigail's Adventures

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have explored and discovered the beauty of a variety of places in Phoenix, Arizona. There are numerous artsy and artistic areas in Phoenix, AZ. Art is a beautiful concept to experience. Some of the best art and most unique places are in Phoenix, Arizona. These are art places you can visit in Phoenix and beautiful art pieces that you can see.

Disclosure: Affiliate links are within this article.

The Phoenix Art Museum

A while ago, I visited the Phoenix Art Museum. The Phoenix Art Museum has a vast collection of art from a variety of historical times. The museum holds the art of some of the most famous artists such as Claude Monet and Frida Kahlo. The museum additionally has a wide collection of modern art as well as collections of photography. My main purpose for visiting the museum was to see an immersive room of lights.

Yayoi Kusama "You Who are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRJSK_0iJchQfH00
VisitArizona

Yayoi Kusama's "You Who are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies" is a room with dangling LED lights. It is installed at the Phoenix Art Museum. The art installation feels like a euphoric dream. Walking through the infinite glowing orbs of light is an unreal experience. The room brings feelings of ecstasy and transcendence as you feel you are in a magical universe.

Claude Monet "Flowering Arches, Giverny"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZaUY_0iJchQfH00
joanannlansberry

Claude Monet's impressionist style of painting is uniquely beautiful, especially in "Flowering Arches, Giverny." This painting looks like a floral paradise. It is a heavenly piece of work. You can view the magnificent artwork in person at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Wonderspaces Arizona

Wonderspaces in Scottsdale, Arizona is an interactive art museum. From virtual reality to immersive rooms, there are lots to see at the remarkable and artsy Wonderspaces museum. Each interactive art piece is unique and breathtaking. Have a trippy experience at Wonderspaces Arizona and become one with the art.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Experience Vincent Van Gogh's artistry and life at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. I went to the Van Gogh Exhibit for my birthday. At the museum, I sat in a room and watched artwork come alive on the walls. It was a mesmerizing show of Van Gogh's most famous paintings. The experience was surreal. At some points, it looked like the walls were moving. It felt like I was in the world of the paintings. The immersive exhibit is a creative and psychedelic way to view art in Phoenix, Arizona. I am currently still working on a YouTube video of my trip to the Immersive Vincent Van Gogh Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fo9sJ_0iJchQfH00
Laurence Labat

"Her Secret is Patience" Public Art Display

I have not seen the Her Secret is Patience public art display in Phoenix, Arizona. However, it is on my bucket list! It is a superb multi-colored sculpture installed above Civic Space Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTdc4_0iJchQfH00
echelman.com

Metro Light Rail Bridge Tempe Town Lake

The Metro Light Rail Bridge is a creative structure over Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona. It is a stunning sight to see in person. The bridge lights up with glowing colors at night. The reflection of the bridge lights on the lake is an extraordinary sight worth seeing. Tempe Town Lake is a great place to explore at night in Phoenix, Arizona. All the bridges and lights around Tempe Town Lake are dazzling and artistic. It is the perfect location to take aesthetic photos.

View Art in Phoenix Arizona

If you are planning on taking a trip to Phoenix soon or are living in Phoenix, then I recommend discovering the beautiful art of the city. Phoenix is a great place to take a road trip from Tucson. It is nearby and contains a variety of artistic places. Check out my article 5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona for more ideas on what to do. You can also check out my YouTube playlist Phoenix, Arizona to discover the beauty of more areas in Phoenix.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Where to see art in Phoenix Ar# Art places in Phoenix Arizona# Phoenix Arizona Art# What to see in Phoenix Arizona# Artistic Places in Phoeniz Ari

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi I'm Abigail. This is Abigail's Adventures. I make videos on adventures, travelling, hiking, urban exploration, events, and more! I hope to share experiences and adventures that others can enjoy.

Tucson, AZ
1148 followers

More from Abigail's Adventures

Phoenix, AZ

5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have been to a variety of astonishing places in Phoenix, Arizona. If you are searching for things to do and places to go in Phoenix, this is the article for you!

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.

Read full story
19 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.

Read full story
5 comments

Products for Travel and Adventure

Hi, my name is Abigail, and I love hiking, traveling, and adventuring. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent adventures are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. These are great products that I think other travelers and adventurers would love!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Visit Pacific Beach in San Diego, California

A photo of me when I was 17 at Pacific Beach, CaliforniaAbigail Littrell. My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Pacific Beach is my favorite out of all the beaches I have visited in California. I have not been in a long time, so I do not have a YouTube video about it. I hope to visit again someday because this is the best beach I have been to. In 2018, I took a trip with my family to Pacific Beach in San Diego, California. These are some of the things I loved about my vacation and why you should also travel to Pacific Beach!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!

Read full story
3 comments

Experience the Beauty of the World from Home

Do you love hiking, exploring, and nature, but are stuck at home with no idea what to do? You may not always be able to afford gas or vacations. Sometimes you might not have the energy to go hiking or exploring either. Well, what if I told you the beauty of the world and universe could be seen right from your backyard or home? A while back, I was stuck at home a lot. I was doing online schooling and was constantly busy. There was also a pandemic hitting, so I decided to stay home. I loved exploring and nature, so I tried to figure out things I could experience and see right from home.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.

Read full story
2 comments
Arivaca, AZ

Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.

Read full story
13 comments
Tucson, AZ

My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for fun and unique restaurants to eat at? Well then, keep reading! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I have visited numerous restaurants around Tucson, and these are my favorite so far. I favor these restaurants not only for their excellent food but also for their fun decorations and uniqueness.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy