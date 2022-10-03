Where to See Art in Phoenix, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have explored and discovered the beauty of a variety of places in Phoenix, Arizona. There are numerous artsy and artistic areas in Phoenix, AZ. Art is a beautiful concept to experience. Some of the best art and most unique places are in Phoenix, Arizona. These are art places you can visit in Phoenix and beautiful art pieces that you can see.

The Phoenix Art Museum

A while ago, I visited the Phoenix Art Museum. The Phoenix Art Museum has a vast collection of art from a variety of historical times. The museum holds the art of some of the most famous artists such as Claude Monet and Frida Kahlo. The museum additionally has a wide collection of modern art as well as collections of photography. My main purpose for visiting the museum was to see an immersive room of lights.

Yayoi Kusama "You Who are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies"

Yayoi Kusama's "You Who are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies" is a room with dangling LED lights. It is installed at the Phoenix Art Museum. The art installation feels like a euphoric dream. Walking through the infinite glowing orbs of light is an unreal experience. The room brings feelings of ecstasy and transcendence as you feel you are in a magical universe.

Claude Monet "Flowering Arches, Giverny"

Claude Monet's impressionist style of painting is uniquely beautiful, especially in "Flowering Arches, Giverny." This painting looks like a floral paradise. It is a heavenly piece of work. You can view the magnificent artwork in person at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Wonderspaces Arizona

Wonderspaces in Scottsdale, Arizona is an interactive art museum. From virtual reality to immersive rooms, there are lots to see at the remarkable and artsy Wonderspaces museum. Each interactive art piece is unique and breathtaking. Have a trippy experience at Wonderspaces Arizona and become one with the art.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Experience Vincent Van Gogh's artistry and life at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. I went to the Van Gogh Exhibit for my birthday. At the museum, I sat in a room and watched artwork come alive on the walls. It was a mesmerizing show of Van Gogh's most famous paintings. The experience was surreal. At some points, it looked like the walls were moving. It felt like I was in the world of the paintings. The immersive exhibit is a creative and psychedelic way to view art in Phoenix, Arizona. I am currently still working on a YouTube video of my trip to the Immersive Vincent Van Gogh Museum.

"Her Secret is Patience" Public Art Display

I have not seen the Her Secret is Patience public art display in Phoenix, Arizona. However, it is on my bucket list! It is a superb multi-colored sculpture installed above Civic Space Park.

Metro Light Rail Bridge Tempe Town Lake

The Metro Light Rail Bridge is a creative structure over Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona. It is a stunning sight to see in person. The bridge lights up with glowing colors at night. The reflection of the bridge lights on the lake is an extraordinary sight worth seeing. Tempe Town Lake is a great place to explore at night in Phoenix, Arizona. All the bridges and lights around Tempe Town Lake are dazzling and artistic. It is the perfect location to take aesthetic photos.

If you are planning on taking a trip to Phoenix soon or are living in Phoenix, then I recommend discovering the beautiful art of the city. Phoenix is a great place to take a road trip from Tucson. It is nearby and contains a variety of artistic places. Check out my article 5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona for more ideas on what to do. You can also check out my YouTube playlist Phoenix, Arizona to discover the beauty of more areas in Phoenix.