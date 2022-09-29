5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have been to a variety of astonishing places in Phoenix, Arizona. If you are searching for things to do and places to go in Phoenix, this is the article for you!

Affiliate links are within this article

Explore the Wildlife World Zoo

The Wildlife World Zoo is a vast zoo with hundreds of species, animals, and sea life. It is located in Litchfield Park, Arizona. When I went to the Wildlife World Zoo, I had a fantastic time. It is one of the most exciting places I have ever been to. The zoo also has rides such as a roller coaster and zipline.

The zoo gave me the once-in-a-lifetime experience of seeing kangaroos and being within feet of them. View the video below to see the kangaroos at the Wildlife World Zoo.

The zoo has extraordinary shows with animals and sea life. When I visited the zoo, I watched a sea lion performance.

Not only does this zoo have animals, rides, and shows, it has an unforgettable aquarium. The aquarium has the craziest-looking sea creatures. I did not even know half of them existed. The sea creatures look like they are from prehistoric times.

View my YouTube playlist on the Wildlife World Zoo: Wildlife World Zoo Playlist

Eat at the Rainforest Cafe

The Rainforest Cafe is a rainforest-themed restaurant at the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, Arizona. Become an adventurer of the rainforest and eat a delicious meal. The restaurant has animatronics of elephants, crocodiles, monkeys, and more! It is truly an immersive experience with the moving animals and rainforest sounds. The gift shop has interesting merchandise and decorations. The Rainforest Cafe is a wonderful place in Phoenix, Arizona.

Admire the Sea Life Centre Aquarium

The SEA LIFE Centre Aquarium is also located at the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, Arizona. This aquarium has a distinctive feature that makes it stand out from other aquariums. There are pop-up spaces you can stick your head in to get a 360-degree view of the sea life. It feels like you are scuba diving and in the water with the sea creatures.

Walk through the Butterfly Wonderland

Walking through the Butterfly Wonderland exhibit is a delightful experience. Feel peace as you admire the stunning butterflies in the garden oasis. The Butterfly Habitat is a gorgeous paradise with koi fish, butterflies, and chickens. The wonderland is surrounded by plant life and flowers. The exhibit additionally has a reptile and aquarium area. It is located at the Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Arizona Boardwalk contains many other activities such as the Odysea Aquarium and Titanic Exhibit.

Attend a Show at the Gila River Arena

Attending a show at the Gila River Arena is a breathtaking experience and a great idea of something to do in Phoenix Arizona. Near the Gila River Arena, there are shops, restaurants, and beautiful decor. I went to go see Tame Impala at the Gila River Arena and I had an extraordinary time. I explored around the arena and discovered a beautiful water fountain. Then I watched a fascinating and life-changing concert. Attending a concert is a memory you will never forget.

View my YouTube playlist on places in Phoenix Arizona: Phoenix, Arizona Playlist

Check out my article Arizona Towns that Take you Back in Time