Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.

Playa Bonita

My boyfriend and I had a romantic time at Playa Bonita. We walked along the lovely beach and watched the sun go down. The sunset was a gorgeous sight. We also collected seashells together. I recommend going to the beautiful beach if you ever visit Rocky Point. Watching the sunset at Playa Bonita is truly a wonderful experience!

The beach has food and snack stands. I ate a coconut with fruit, and it was delicious.

People also sell creative items, and there are unique souvenir shops along the beach. You will get greeted by locals selling items a lot if you visit Playa Bonita.

The ocean water is clear with little to no seaweed. I captured underwater footage of fish while swimming in the ocean waves.

Acuario Peñasco

Another reason Rocky Point is a great place to visit is because of the extraordinary sea turtle aquarium. You can view sea turtles in pools and other sea life at the Puerto Peñasco aquarium. What I also like about this aquarium is that it is free.

Restaurants

There are so many great restaurants with tasty food in Puerto Peñasco. During our trip to Rocky Point, my boyfriend and I went to a few different restaurants. Some that we went to were Kaffeehaus, Avocato, and Moo Steakhouse.

Kaffeehaus

I enjoyed eating at Kaffeehaus because of the aesthetic restaurant decor. Vintage photographs and paintings decorate the walls of Kaffeehaus. The dishes are unique. I had ordered a coffee and received a cute gnome coffee mug along with my beverage.

Avocato

I loved the Avocato restaurant because it had excellent food at affordable prices. I had ordered coffee at this restaurant as well. The coffee was one of the best coffees I ever had. Every time I got coffee while in Mexico, the coffee was delicious.

Moo Steakhouse and Grille

Moo Steakhouse and Grille is a fancier restaurant. The servers and employees at this restaurant were extremely kind, and the food was flavorful. My boyfriend and I had a wonderful time at the steakhouse and grille. We also had a great conversation with the manager about his life and why he loves working at the restaurant.

Safety

My dad told me he had not gone to Rocky Point in a long time because he believed Mexico had gotten more dangerous. I went with him and my cousin to Rocky Point when I was younger. Since then, we did not visit Puerto Peñasco that much because he was concerned about safety. Here are some photos my dad took of my cousin and I in Rocky Point. I was holding a bag that I was using to collect seashells.

While I was in Rocky Point recently, I felt very safe. I felt more unsafe walking down Hollywood Boulevard than in Puerto Peñasco. Rocky Point has tourists everywhere and is pretty safe. However, it is still good to be aware of your surroundings.

Prices and Affordability

If you live in Tucson, Rocky Point is a great affordable trip to take. You would not have to spend too much money on gas. Rocky Point is only about 3-4 hours away from Tucson. If you drive to Rocky Point, you can use the Upside app to save money on gas.

The Hopper app is another helpful travel tool that tells you what days hotels will be the cheapest. My boyfriend and I stayed at Hotel Paraiso. It was only 40 dollars a night! The hotel room was clean and very comfortable.

Search for rooms at Hotel Paraiso:

There are many other hotels with affordable rates as well. Trip.com has great prices and even price matches if you find a lower rate! Every time you book a trip off Trip.com you will earn coins that will discount your next booking. You can also earn coins by liking photos, commenting, and leaving reviews.

Tours, Rentals, and Activities

Puerto Peñasco has a variety of fun activities to experience. For example, you can zipline, go on a boat ride, go parasailing, and take a bus tour. There are endless exciting activities in Rocky Point Sonora, Mexico.

Mexico Travel Tips

Driving

Driving in Mexico can be difficult. Stop signs are in odd places. Stop signs can be almost impossible to see, and it is easy to drive past one. Sometimes they won't even be on the road. They will be on telephone poles off the road or near the ground.

Speed limit signs are in kilometers instead of miles in Mexico.

Phone Service

Another thing is you might not have phone service if you don't pay an extra fee to your cellphone provider. So, make sure you either have a hotel with wi-fi or that your cellphone plan allows you to have service in other countries.

Spanish

If you are not traveling with someone that knows Spanish, then staying in Mexico might be more difficult. It would be best if you or someone you are traveling with at least understand some Spanish. However, Rocky Point is a popular tourist place, and many locals and restaurant servers know English.

Passport

Make sure you bring a passport when driving to Mexico. That way stopping at the border checkpoints is an easy process. Sometimes you can get away without having one, but it would probably be best to have a passport.

Visit Puerto Peñasco

Take a trip to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. If you live in Tucson, it is not far and is a great vacation spot for those on a budget. I prefer Mexico over California because it is more laid back with good vibes. Eat coconuts, drink piña coladas, and watch the ocean waves in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.

