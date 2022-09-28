Tucson, AZ

Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona

Abigail's Adventures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jOlR_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.

Disclosure: Affiliate and referral links are within this article

Topics in this Article

  • Playa Bonita
  • Acuario Peñasco
  • Restaurants
  • Safety
  • Prices and Affordability
  • Tours, Rentals, and Activities
  • Mexico Travel Tips
  • Visit Puerto Peñasco

Playa Bonita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SA5u2_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

My boyfriend and I had a romantic time at Playa Bonita. We walked along the lovely beach and watched the sun go down. The sunset was a gorgeous sight. We also collected seashells together. I recommend going to the beautiful beach if you ever visit Rocky Point. Watching the sunset at Playa Bonita is truly a wonderful experience!

The beach has food and snack stands. I ate a coconut with fruit, and it was delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Isbve_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

People also sell creative items, and there are unique souvenir shops along the beach. You will get greeted by locals selling items a lot if you visit Playa Bonita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlUu3_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

The ocean water is clear with little to no seaweed. I captured underwater footage of fish while swimming in the ocean waves.

Acuario Peñasco

Another reason Rocky Point is a great place to visit is because of the extraordinary sea turtle aquarium. You can view sea turtles in pools and other sea life at the Puerto Peñasco aquarium. What I also like about this aquarium is that it is free.

Restaurants

There are so many great restaurants with tasty food in Puerto Peñasco. During our trip to Rocky Point, my boyfriend and I went to a few different restaurants. Some that we went to were Kaffeehaus, Avocato, and Moo Steakhouse.

Kaffeehaus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzWEf_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

I enjoyed eating at Kaffeehaus because of the aesthetic restaurant decor. Vintage photographs and paintings decorate the walls of Kaffeehaus. The dishes are unique. I had ordered a coffee and received a cute gnome coffee mug along with my beverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cIQi_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

Avocato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbfkC_0iAETcR600
Casago.com

I loved the Avocato restaurant because it had excellent food at affordable prices. I had ordered coffee at this restaurant as well. The coffee was one of the best coffees I ever had. Every time I got coffee while in Mexico, the coffee was delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hfv4R_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

Moo Steakhouse and Grille

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drx3R_0iAETcR600
Yelp.com

Moo Steakhouse and Grille is a fancier restaurant. The servers and employees at this restaurant were extremely kind, and the food was flavorful. My boyfriend and I had a wonderful time at the steakhouse and grille. We also had a great conversation with the manager about his life and why he loves working at the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dj5bn_0iAETcR600
My boyfriend at the Moo restaurantAbigail Littrell

Safety

My dad told me he had not gone to Rocky Point in a long time because he believed Mexico had gotten more dangerous. I went with him and my cousin to Rocky Point when I was younger. Since then, we did not visit Puerto Peñasco that much because he was concerned about safety. Here are some photos my dad took of my cousin and I in Rocky Point. I was holding a bag that I was using to collect seashells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nna2w_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

While I was in Rocky Point recently, I felt very safe. I felt more unsafe walking down Hollywood Boulevard than in Puerto Peñasco. Rocky Point has tourists everywhere and is pretty safe. However, it is still good to be aware of your surroundings.

Prices and Affordability

If you live in Tucson, Rocky Point is a great affordable trip to take. You would not have to spend too much money on gas. Rocky Point is only about 3-4 hours away from Tucson. If you drive to Rocky Point, you can use the Upside app to save money on gas.

The Hopper app is another helpful travel tool that tells you what days hotels will be the cheapest. My boyfriend and I stayed at Hotel Paraiso. It was only 40 dollars a night! The hotel room was clean and very comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfVcW_0iAETcR600
Trip.com

Search for rooms at Hotel Paraiso:

There are many other hotels with affordable rates as well. Trip.com has great prices and even price matches if you find a lower rate! Every time you book a trip off Trip.com you will earn coins that will discount your next booking. You can also earn coins by liking photos, commenting, and leaving reviews.

If you want to learn more about how you can make and save money to travel, read my article Ways to Save and Make Money to Travel.

Tours, Rentals, and Activities

Puerto Peñasco has a variety of fun activities to experience. For example, you can zipline, go on a boat ride, go parasailing, and take a bus tour. There are endless exciting activities in Rocky Point Sonora, Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9uXf_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

Mexico Travel Tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FClhy_0iAETcR600
Matt Maple

Driving

  • Driving in Mexico can be difficult. Stop signs are in odd places. Stop signs can be almost impossible to see, and it is easy to drive past one. Sometimes they won't even be on the road. They will be on telephone poles off the road or near the ground.
  • Speed limit signs are in kilometers instead of miles in Mexico.

Phone Service

  • Another thing is you might not have phone service if you don't pay an extra fee to your cellphone provider. So, make sure you either have a hotel with wi-fi or that your cellphone plan allows you to have service in other countries.

Spanish

  • If you are not traveling with someone that knows Spanish, then staying in Mexico might be more difficult. It would be best if you or someone you are traveling with at least understand some Spanish. However, Rocky Point is a popular tourist place, and many locals and restaurant servers know English.

Passport

  • Make sure you bring a passport when driving to Mexico. That way stopping at the border checkpoints is an easy process. Sometimes you can get away without having one, but it would probably be best to have a passport.

Visit Puerto Peñasco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45E7y5_0iAETcR600
Abigail Littrell

Take a trip to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. If you live in Tucson, it is not far and is a great vacation spot for those on a budget. I prefer Mexico over California because it is more laid back with good vibes. Eat coconuts, drink piña coladas, and watch the ocean waves in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.

Remember to read my article Ways to Save and Make Money to Travel for money saving tips and travel advice!

Click here to view the full version of my YouTube video on Puerto Peñasco: https://youtu.be/IquNEOCdcQg

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Puerto Penasco Rocky Point Son# Vacation Spots near Tucson Ari# Rocky Point Travel Tips# Tucson to Rocky Point Mexico# Puerto Penasco Travel

Comments / 17

Published by

Hi I'm Abigail. This is Abigail's Adventures. I make videos on adventures, travelling, hiking, urban exploration, events, and more! I hope to share experiences and adventures that others can enjoy.

Tucson, AZ
1055 followers

More from Abigail's Adventures

Phoenix, AZ

5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have been to a variety of astonishing places in Phoenix, Arizona. If you are searching for things to do and places to go in Phoenix, this is the article for you!

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.

Read full story
5 comments

Products for Travel and Adventure

Hi, my name is Abigail, and I love hiking, traveling, and adventuring. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent adventures are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. These are great products that I think other travelers and adventurers would love!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Visit Pacific Beach in San Diego, California

A photo of me when I was 17 at Pacific Beach, CaliforniaAbigail Littrell. My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Pacific Beach is my favorite out of all the beaches I have visited in California. I have not been in a long time, so I do not have a YouTube video about it. I hope to visit again someday because this is the best beach I have been to. In 2018, I took a trip with my family to Pacific Beach in San Diego, California. These are some of the things I loved about my vacation and why you should also travel to Pacific Beach!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!

Read full story
3 comments

Ways to Make and Save more Money to Travel

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Subscribe to my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travel videos are of Rocky Point, Mexico and Laughlin, Nevada. Over the past couple of months, I have been learning about side hustles, how to make extra money, and how to save more money. These are the secrets I have learned. These are the ways I discovered to make and save more money to travel and experience life!

Read full story

Experience the Beauty of the World from Home

Do you love hiking, exploring, and nature, but are stuck at home with no idea what to do? You may not always be able to afford gas or vacations. Sometimes you might not have the energy to go hiking or exploring either. Well, what if I told you the beauty of the world and universe could be seen right from your backyard or home? A while back, I was stuck at home a lot. I was doing online schooling and was constantly busy. There was also a pandemic hitting, so I decided to stay home. I loved exploring and nature, so I tried to figure out things I could experience and see right from home.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.

Read full story
1 comments
Arivaca, AZ

Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.

Read full story
13 comments
Tucson, AZ

My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for fun and unique restaurants to eat at? Well then, keep reading! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I have visited numerous restaurants around Tucson, and these are my favorite so far. I favor these restaurants not only for their excellent food but also for their fun decorations and uniqueness.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy